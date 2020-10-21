The USD 430 School Board met last Monday evening, and board members discussed altering substitute teacher pay as it pertains to attracting more potential substitute teachers to the district.
The district currently pays $100 per day and $50 per half day. No action was taken at this time.
The board also heard from Superintendent Jason Cline. Cline updated the board on the current COVID situation in the district, and also let them know that October is National Principal Month. Cline also spoke about inservices and parent teacher conferences.
The board approved the Consent Agenda, which notably included the resignations of HHS vo-ag instructors Jay Logan and Larry Pottoff. Logan has been with the district 29 years, while this year will mark the 36th for Pottroff.
