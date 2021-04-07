The USD 430 School Board met on March 22 for their regular monthly meeting, and Superintendent Jason Cline proposed that with the city receiving grant money for remodeling their baseball facilities, the school should be able to move forward with adding baseball and softball as school sports.
Cline noted that the item would be on the agenda at the April meeting, including the potential to start the programs next season, as well as topics that will be need to be addressed, such as property lines.
Cline also informed the board that the district will be hiring 3 student workers for the summer, as well as a staff member to help with mowing. The Superintendent also reported that the school is planning a normal Prom for the junior and senior classes, as well as outdoor graduation for the high school and an outdoor promotion ceremony for the 8th grade.
In other business:
* Also discussed was virtual and remote learning for next school year. At this point the district is planning to have virtual learning available, but not remote.
* The board heard a presentation from Alex Dejoy of Apptegy on the proposed new school website, which was approved later in the meeting.
* Becky Wahwahscuk presented a Native American Studies course she would like to start at the high school, which was also approved.
* The group also approved the senior class trip to Branson, Mo., Drivers Ed with Rodney Clay as the instructor, and the cost to students in the district at $150 and $200 for out of district students, as well as a bid for a buss from Kansas Truck Equipment Company for $86,751.
* The board also voted to accept the retirement resignation of Rodney Clay with regrets, after 42 years in the district as a coach, athletic director and teacher. Clay was also granted the district’s retirement notification bonus.
* There was some discussion of the future of the Athletic Director positions in the district, and whether it should be two positions, one for the high school and one for the middle school, or a single position. It was decided that Cline would look for interested parties and bring back a job description to the next meeting for further discussion.
* A request to pay $60 per hour for 36 hours of college credits was approved for Skylar Wikle upon completing his Masters degree.
* Also approved were the hiring of Margo Sharp and Rhonda Wikle as substitute teachers. After executive sessions, the board also voted to approve the extension of contracts for Judy Dickman, Travis Torkelson, Larry Mills and Robyn Allen, as well as to hire Jessica Paden as the After School Program Director and Cheryl Soderlund as the Summer School Director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.