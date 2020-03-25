The USD 430 School Board held a special meeting on Monday evening to address announced closure of Kansas schools through the end of the school year.
Superintendent Jason Cline informed the board that to receive a waiver for the 1,116 hours needed for a school year from the Kansas Department of Education, the district must meet two conditions.
The first condition is that each district must develop and implement a Continuous Learning Plan. The second condition is that each district must pay all staff as though school were still in session. Cline further informed the board that administrators and teachers are meeting this week to create the necessary continuous learning plan, which will be brought to the Board for approval at a special meeting at 1:30 on Monday March 30.
The board voted to suspend board policy of graduation requirements, and also approved a resolution regarding wage payment during the emergency school closing. The board also voted to accept the resignation of Jobi Wertenberger at the end of the school year, with regrets.
