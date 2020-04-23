The USD 430 School Board met last Tuesday for their regular monthly board meeting, and the group was given updates by Superintendent Jason Cline.
Notably, the superintendent informed the board that the school had received notification that they had been awarded a bus grant, which will provide $15,000 to help offset the purchase of a new bus. Cline also informed the board that a request for a grant of $140,000 is in process for the purchase of new doors at all entrances throughout the district, along with an updated buzz-in system for each building. The 25 percent matching grant would require a match of $35,000 from the school.
In other business:
* Cline also informed the group of bids received for the district’s copier lease, and that by staying with Sumner One the schools would be able to save roughly $25,000 over the next five years.
* The board heard presentations via Zoom from Varney & Associates, as well as OPAA Food Management, Inc. The group voted to accept Varney & Associates’’ financial audit and three recommendations, and was in consensus to go out for bids for food service for the 2020-2021 school year.
* The board voted to accept a work comp bid from Maximum Insurance for $25,403, as well as to name Maximum Insurance and Stuart Mathewson the agent of record for EMC Property Insurance.
* Also approved was a request to allow the class of 2020 to decide what to do with the money the class has earned.
* The board voted to accept the resignation of Bonnie Hochstetler as District Kitchen Manager/Director, as she is retiring after 35 years of service to the district.
* Also approved was the resignation of Marla Hayden as HHS Senior Sponsor and HHS Stuco Sponsor, and the hiring of Terry Ottman as summer mower and Mariah Gibson as HHS Dance Sponsor.
