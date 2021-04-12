A Horton woman was killed and a Horton man sustained serious injury after being struck by a vehicle while walking along Interstate 70 late Thursday night.
According to the Topeka Police reported that officers were called to Interstate 70 near Gage Boulevard late thursday night and found two people in the eastbound lanes had been struck by at least one vehicle.
According to police, Ellen Keo, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene while Dalton Herwig, 25, was taken to an area hospital with life threatening injuries. By early Friday, Topeka police reported he was in serious but stable condition.
Several vehicles were involved in the crash
