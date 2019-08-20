The NEK Home Health and Hospice is offering Bereavement Support group sessions, free this fall.
The sessions will be from 7-8 p.m. on each Tuesday, starting Oct. 22 through Nov. 12 at the NEK Home Health and Hospice Office, 907 S. Second St., Hiawatha.
NEK Hospice Chaplain Jerry Petering can help visitors learn the healthy ways of working through grief. RSVP by calling 742-1966. Refreshments provided by NEK Friends of the Hospice.
