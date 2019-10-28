The NEK Friends of Hospice is offering its annual Hospice Volunteer Training on Wednesday, Nov. 7.
The training will be held at the Fisher Center 201 E. Iowa St, in Hiawatha Ks. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. and training will from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. This training is free to the public. Snacks and a lunch meal will be provided. Please Consider joining our team of caring compassionate Volunteers, learn about our Hospice program and see how you can help our community. NEK Multi-County Home Health and Hospice has proudly cared for patients and their families in Brown, Atchison, Doniphan, Nemaha and Jackson counties since 1995. We are looking for volunteers, men and women, from all these counties. You must be 18 to become a Volunteer. We do offer small group and individual Hospice training sessions if this date does not work for someone.
For more information and to register please call (785) 742-1966. Or email inquiries to dselland@nekmulticounty.org
