Hiawatha Community Hospital, in collaboration with the Brown County Health Department, is updating their 2016 Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA).
A short survey has been developed and will be discussed at the upcoming Town Hall meeting, set for 5:30-7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15. VVV Consultants LLC from Olathe has been retained to conduct this community-wide research.
The Brown County CHNA Town Hall meeting will be at the Fisher Center in Hiawatha. A light dinner will be provided starting at 5:15 p.m. At this meeting, discussion will center on the online survey results and set community health priorities.
Please RSVP here for the Aug. 15 Town Hall: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/HCH_CHNA_RSVP2019
The hospital and Health Department want to thank the community in advance for their time and support. If you seek any additional information or have any questions regarding this assessment, please contact Amy Puvogel at (785) 724-6229 or hospital@hch-ks.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.