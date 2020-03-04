Hiawatha Community Hospital and Hiawatha Parks and Recreation are excited to announce the upcoming Health and Wellness Fair sponsored by United Health Care on Wednesday, April 29.
The event will be from 4–7 p.m. at the Fisher Center in Hiawatha. Our goal is to raise awareness of services and opportunities available in northeast Kansas to promote a better you. The event will feature local health and wellness related businesses and vendors who are looking to help our community members improve their physical, emotional, spiritual, and financial health.
Preventive healthcare is nothing new to the healthcare industry, however it has become more and more prevalent since the adoption of the Affordable Care Act in 2010 which required insurance plans to cover free preventive care services as a part of covered services. According to a study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “Each year, nearly 900,000 Americans die prematurely from the five leading causes of death – yet 20 percent to 40 percent of the deaths from each cause could be prevented. The five leading causes of death in the United States are heart disease, cancer, chronic lower respiratory diseases, stroke, and unintentional injuries. Together they accounted for 63 percent of all U.S. deaths in 2010.”
Modifiable risk factors are largely responsible for each of the leading causes of death. These risk factors include things like high blood pressure, high cholesterol, type 2 diabetes, poor nutrition, lack of physical activity, tobacco use, alcohol use, exposure to second-hand smoke, lack of seatbelt use, lack of motorcycle helmet use, misuse of prescription drugs and more. While some of these risks may be attributed to factors beyond control, many of these risks are avoidable by making changes in personal behaviors. While changing our habits can be challenging, you don’t have to do it alone.
Hiawatha Community Hospital has been caring for local area residents since 1951.While many things about healthcare have changed over the years, one thing that has not is the commitment HCH has to the communities it serves. We are excited about this opportunity to partner with Hiawatha Parks and Recreation, United Health Care, and many other area businesses to positively impact your health and wellness journey. Please mark your calendars for April 29. We look forward to seeing you there!
