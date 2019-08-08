The Hiawatha Community Hospital Foundation hosted the 18th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament on Saturday, June 22 at the Hiawatha Country Club. Twenty teams participated in this year’s golf tournament. The following teams and players won prizes:
Longest Drive in the Fairway (Men) on Hole #3 or #12 was Kelly Johansen.
Longest Putt on Hole #5 or #14 was Kevin Deters.
Longest Drive in the Fairway (Women) on Hole #8 or #17 was Nikki Fox.
Longest Putt on Hole #7 or #16 was Aaron Franken.
Closest to the Pin on Hole #4 or #13 was Bryce Nigus.
Closest to the Pin on Hole #1 or #10 was Bryce Nigus.
Winners in the Championship Flight were:
1st Place – Hillyer Farms; 2nd Place – Dr. David Lundquest; 3rd Place – Maximum Insurance
Winners in the A Flight were: 1st Place – Country Cabin; 2nd Place – Aitken’s; 3rd Place – GNBank
Winners in the B Flight were: 1st Place – Tice’s Healthmart; 2nd Place – Rankin’s; 3rd Place – Freese’s
*All ties are played off on the scorecard.
GNBank sponsored the Green on the Green for holes #1, #4, #10 and #13. Winners were: Heath Simmer, Mike Bannister, John Moore, Mike Enneking
Hole, Tee-Box, Lunch and Beverage, Golf Cart, Gator, Golf Ball, Donations and Raffle Items Sponsors include:
Midwest Data Center, Steve Gunnells Anesthesia, Mark Fuson – Valic, Jordan Haedt, DDS, BKD, LLP - Joe Watt, Tice Healthmart, Mosaic Life Care, Hillyer Farms, Inc., Surgical Associate of NE KS & SE NE, Citizen's State Bank, John & Suzie Broberg, Spencer Fane, LLP, Roberts’ BBQ & Catering, KNZA, Steve Roberts, Finley, Miller, Title Services, LLC, Maximum Insurance, ProServ, Randy Lueckenotte – Wallstreet Group, Dr. Crosby Gernon, Morrill & Janes Bank, Union State Bank, Mike & Marianne Schmit, John & Gerol Moore, JADE Millwrights/Hiawatha Tire, Kex Rx Pharmacy, Ram Exterminators - Janice Crider, HMS Health, LLC, KU St. Francis, AHRS Construction, Inc., Traci Stover, Denise Bigham, Rainbow Telecommunications, Conrade Insurance Group, Hemisphere NSS (USA), Inc., Stallbaumer Lumber d/b/a Hiawatha Farm & Home, SBS Insurance, Hiawatha Implement, Nancy Larson, Mike Brown, Deb’s Travels, Shear Magic, Corey & Lori Henry, Jan Rankin 'I Do Hair', State Farm, Michael & Michelle Fangman, Bruna Implement, Just for You Jewelry & Gifts, Nigus Liquor, Mainstreet Flower Shoppe, First Street, Hospital Gift Shop
This year’s golf tournament raised donations of $11,000. The funds raised will be used to purchase equipment for the laboratory. The Hiawatha Community Hospital Foundation would like to thank everyone who participated in the tournament as well as the various sponsors who made the golf tournament a huge success!
Anyone wanting to be contacted to support next year’s HCH Foundation Golf Tournament, please contact Amy Puvogel at apuvogel@hch-ks.org. To consider a gift to the Hiawatha Community Hospital Foundation anytime, please contact hospital administration at (785) 742-6229.
