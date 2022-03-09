Step back into the Roaring 20s at the Amberwell Hiawatha Foundation’s upcoming fundraising event on Saturday, March 26 at the Fisher Center.
Kristen Rosenberger with the Foundation board said they are planning this fundraiser to help pay for a new call light that’s currently being installed at the hospital. She said this will replace the old system that is 30-40 years old.
The event kicks off at 6 p.m. when the doors open and a cash bar will be available followed by a buffet dinner at 6:15 p.m. At 7 p.m. will be comedian Kris Covi and dust off your dance shows for the DJ DubL-D Entertainment at 8:30 p.m.
Attendees are encouraged to dress for the occasion and come in their best 1920s costumes.
Rosenberger said there will be lots of great silent auction items to bid on, including a $1,000 gutter replacement, a load of rock, purses, gift certificates, baskets and much more.
All funds raised will go toward paying for the new call light system, which Rosenberger said came with an approximate $200,000 price tag. She said funds raised at the golf tourney from last summer, along with end-of-year donations also helped contribute toward the new system.
Individuals can purchase tickets, or tables of six are also available. Rosenberger said seats are still available for the event and anyone wanting to make a reservation can call 785-742-6272.
