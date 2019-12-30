The Hiawatha Community Hospital has implemented visitor restrictions due to an increase in influenza and RSV.
According to a release from the hospital, these restrictions went into place on Monday, Dec. 30 as the HCH Infection Prevention Team determined that community influenza and RSV cases were on the rise.
Visitor Restrictions:
* 1 or 2 close family members or caregivers. This could include: a spouse, adult child or others designated by the patient.
* No children under 16 years of age.
* No one ill or exhibiting active symptoms of cough, fever, head or body aches.
* No one who has been diagnosed with influenza within 7 days of the date you plan to visit those who are hospitalized.
What can you do?
Prior to coming into the hospital, all staff, necessary visitors and patients are asked to use the hand sanitizer stations that are located at each entrance.
If you are sick or exhibiting active symptoms of a cough, fever, head or body aches, we ask that you also put on a mask. Masks are also located at all entrances. Please talk to a nurse or provider if you feel an exception should be made or you would like assistance passing on a message of support.
"We thank you for your diligence in keeping the spread of infections and germs at bay."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.