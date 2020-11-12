With the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Brown County, Hiawatha Community Hospital officials are saying it's more important now than ever to wear masks and social distance.
Brown County added 89 cases just last week, said John Broberg, CEO of Hiawatha Hospital. This week is looking to be more of the same as the Kansas Department of Health and Environment is reporting 397 cases as of Wednesday. Other local counties are blowing up as well as Nemaha hit 670 with over 200 active and 6 deaths and Doniphan 287 with 2 deaths and Atchison County with 645 with 7 deaths - as of Wednesday's numbers.
Overall, the state added 10,000 cases just last week and as of Nov. 11 was recording 109,225 with 1,215 deaths.
Broberg said they also have another concern - there is limited availability to transfer patients out to a higher level of care at larger hospitals as COVID numbers are spiking in St. Joseph, Mo., Kansas City and Topeka as well and those beds are filling up.
Hospital officials discussed these concerns with the city and county commissions at recent meetings as they also issued yet another plea for those commissions to issue a mask mandate in the city and county in an effort to keep the Coronavirus from spreading further.
"So far, they have not changed their mind on this," Broberg said.
However, due to increasing positive cases, two other counties - Jefferson and Lyon - just this week reversed earlier decisions and are now issuing mask mandates. On Thursday, Nemaha County also reversed it's earlier decision in July and will be requiring masks in public.
Within the hospital, masks have been required, but as of Nov. 2, due to the high level of community spread, the hospital is mandating level 3 masks for all employees. Broberg said they have had some employees test positive for the Coronavirus, but they are all from outside exposures. He said there has not been any spread of the virus within the hospital.
Hiawatha Hospital has transferred some patients who require hospitalization to a higher level of care rather than keep them here at HCH. Broberg said those choices are becoming limited and HCH will have to start keeping patients here.
This could stretch hospital staffing thin and force the hospital to limit other services - such as surgery, Broberg said, noting that the COVID clinic has been very busy in recent weeks.
He worries that the overall community situation with COVID is much worse than it was in March when the state shut down. Because of this the economy could suffer again and some businesses, organizations, churches and government offices may start shutting down or limiting customers.
Kansas is in the pink with a concerning increase in numbers, according to the John Hopkins Institute site, which offers detailed information about the COVID-19 Coronavirus and the spread. Broberg also noted that, according to the John Hopkins site, it shows that many other countries have "flattened the curve" and the spread of the virus is not as big of a concern.
For whatever reason, the situation in the United States has worsened, he noted.
In fact one of the questions on the John Hopkins Institute website is "America is reopening, but have we flattened the curve?"
The answer to that is no, according to data.
In Kansas, Gov. Laura Kelly said in her press conference Tuesday she was planning to present detailed information next week on how Kansans can slow the spread of this disease. She also commended Jefferson and Lyon counties for issuing a mask mandate.
Broberg emphasized again how critical masks are - and for people to be cautious with holidays coming up. He said health officials recommend staying within the core family groups if getting together with others to eat or celebrate. This means spreading seating areas out and also wearing a mask.
"Masks are really critical and are what have been shown to be the most effective," Broberg said. "It's not political anymore - the election is over. But the disease continues to spread."
As of Nov. 11, there have been 51,926,961 cases and 1,280,599 deaths globally. In the U.S., there have been 10,361,918 confirmed cases and 240,782 deaths.
The following is a link to a story about a young woman who contracted COVID-19. While not from Brown County, she does have local family connections and hospital officials wanted to share her story - about a young, healthy woman who had adverse reactions to the virus and is struggling back to a healthy lifestyle after several months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.