Hiawatha Community Hospital official updated city and county officials of the new Amberwell affiliation, along with COVID-19 vaccine numbers at Monday's meetings this week.
Allison Kerl, Chief Operating Officer at HCH, appeared at the Brown County Commission and Hiawatha City Commission meetings on Monday for a regular report.
She was excited to let them know of the new affiliation with Amberwell Health on March 4, with the goal to create a clinically integrated network. She said this would provide patients in Northeast Kansas improved access to full-spectrum of care close to home. Just last year, the Atchison Hospital completed a similar affiliation with Amberwell Health.
Kerl said the affiliation also provides the opportunity to strengthen the future of healthcare in Northeast Kansas and surrounding areas. Within Amberwell Health, the affiliated organizations can share clinic service lines in operation infrastructures.
She said since November, Amberwell Health Family Physicians have been assisting with OB and C-section coverage due to physician leaves of absence.
Kerl said the affiliation will also help improve the financial stability of the Hiawatha Community Hospital. As part of the agreement, HCH will transition to become Amberwell Hiawatha and the Highland Clinic will be Amberwell Highland.
“We look forard to the many benefits that will result from the affiliation,” she said.
Kerl also informed the commissions that HCH staff has been very involved in working with the Health Department with mass vaccines in the community. As of Monday, there have been 3,035 vaccines administered in the county – which is 1,718 people. She said the hospital recently began receiving doses of vaccines.
“We attempted to do mass vaccines in our clinic, and it was a learning experience,” she said. “We have improved the process and it is now similar to when you come to the clinic for a flu vaccine.”
There is no charge for the vaccine itself. Kerl said the state is now at Phase 5 on the vaccine distribution chart for the state, which means any patients above the required age are able to receive the vaccine.
The hospital also has the Johnson and Johnson vaccines and will be giving 100 doses this week. This vaccine only requires one dose, compared to Pfizer and Moderna vaccines – which each require two doses. Kerl anticipated the hospital would continue to get Johnson and Johnson vaccines.
She said there is information about the vaccine on the HCH Facebook page from hospital pharmacist Jean Abeita.
According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment statistics, Brown County has had 1,234 COVID-19 cases as of April 2, with 8 active cases and 32 total deaths. She said the hospital has seen a decrease in patients requiring admission and an overall decreased volume in the hospital setting, with an average of 9 patients per day being seen in the West Clinic. The positivity rate was 4.5 percent in March with that number slightly increasing toward the end of the month.
She said masks are still required at the hospital and there is still a screening process in place, with a new kiosk.
Kerl also informed the commission of the intent of Dr. Julie Rosa' to close her practice as of Friday, May 28.
“Dr. Julie has been a pillar of the community and a leader at HCH,” Kerl told the commissioners. “She will be missed. We wish her the best in the next chapter of her amazing career.”
Kerl also touched on the continuation of physician recruitment, as with Dr. Julie Rosa' leaving in May – and also with Dr. Pete Rosa' and Dr. Bryon Bigham leaving next year – that leaves a big gap in provider leadership at the Family Practice Clinic. Kerl said one of the third-year residents who visited in February is coming back for a second visit this month and has expressed a strong interest in being a part of the community in Hiawatha.
Kerl reported on the hospital's finances – telling commissioners the gross revenue was similar to the previous month and 7 percent less than March 2020. Supplies and staffing costs continue to be higher than last year. She said the finances show a negative margin, however funds from the federal CAREs Act have not been included yet.
“One of the critical financial components we are working on is to identify allowable expenses that are COVID related for 2020 as well as 2021,” she said. “At this time, we have identified almost $1 million in costs associated with staffing, supplies and capital that are COVID related.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.