The Brown County Commission heard news from hospital officials Monday morning that the second round of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was being administered to hospital staff this week.
Hiawatha Community Hospital CEO John Broberg joined the county commissioners via Zoom for Monday morning's regular meeting and his monthly report.
Broberg told commissioners that HCH received its allocation of the Pfizer vaccine on Wednesday, Dec. 16. The number of vaccines provided to HCH was based on the October employee survey submitted to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Broberg told commissioners his leadership team had initial planning on Dec. 15 and learned the vaccine would be administered the next day. Staff was administered vaccines starting that Wednesday through Friday afternoon.
"It was incredible teamwork and a significant milestone to help with the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.
Broberg informed the commission that the first group will now be receiving it's second round of vaccines. HCH also has received additional doses for the staff that were not able to take it in December.
Broberg also reported on COVID-19 cases within the county and the impact they have had on the hospital. According to statistics released Jan. 1 by KDHE, Brown County has 1,077 COVID-19 cases with a total of 28 deaths in the county. There were 8 patients hospitalized, with three of those at HCH as of that date.
"Due to inability to transfer, we re-implemented our surge plan and staffing model changes to keep low acuity COVID patients," he said, noting that since the hospital started keeping those patients with not as severe symptoms as of Nov. 17, they have averaged 4-6 a day with a peak of 9 the first week of December.
Broberg said that was a particular challenging week as there were also 19 staff members on quarantine. Since that time, most staff had returned to work with only 2 on quarantine as of Monday.
The hospital's COVID clinic has completed 3,475 tests as of Dec. 16. The November positivity rate was 40 percent and that decreased to 30 percent in December. He said HCH had 290 positive COVID-19 tests in November, compared to 74 in October. December brought 145 new positive tests.
Broberg said December saw fewer cases than November's 500, however he said this past week since Christmas they have seen an increase in the number of new cases per day.
Broberg said it took 192 days to mark the first 196 cases. To go from 500 to 1,000 cases took only 42 days. He advised the best practices to help mitigate the spread of the virus was to wear a mask, social distance and hand washing.
The hospital has seen some financial challenges due to COVID-19, Broberg said. While gross revenue was up for the month of November compared to the same month the year prior, contract services, supplies and staffing continue to be higher than last year. He said there is less cash flow into the operations of the hospital. The hospital has benefited from the Payroll Protection Program as part of the CARES Act, but he said it has not been enough to recoup from the damages.
Broberg told commissioners that each COVID patient requires isolation and staff who can only take care of that one patient. For every new COVID patient that comes in, additional staff needs to be brought in.
He reminded the COVID clinic - or the west clinic - was still open, but had been able to back off on testing just afternoons currently.
Broberg told the commission that physician recruitment is going well and that Dr. Mariah Kriwiel has signed her contract with a start date of Sept. 6, 2022. He said they are continuing their recruitment for two physicians for 2021 and interviews have been set up with two third-year residents.
Hiawatha Community Hospital also has been awarded up to $10,000 from the Association of Diabetes Care and Education specialists to support in becoming a Medicare recognized Diabetes Prevention Program.
Although the county had been made aware of the change previously, Broberg reminded that they were transitioning from providing Meals on Wheels to NEK-AAA frozen meals. he anticipated the first phase would begin in January, where they would provide two hot meals a week and participants would receive five frozen meals. After 5-6 months, they would assess the ability to fully transition to NEK-AAA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.