The Hiawatha Community Hospital is seeking to place the half-cent sales tax question on the November ballot.
John Broberg, CEO of Hiawatha Community Hospital, told the Brown County Commissioners this at their Monday morning meeting. Although the question to implement a half-cent sales tax to benefit the hospital for the next 10 years was defeated by just 29 votes in May - the hospital can add the question to the November General Election ballot by petition.
Broberg said that while the hospital is in a little more stable position financially and has offered employees a wage compensation to make up for a 2 percent cut earlier this year, he said the main concern stays the same. If the hospital doesn't find a way to bring more funding in the door then the necessary facility and equipment improvements won't be made - and that in turn would hurt the hospital overall.
With the closing of the hospital in Horton this past spring, Broberg said the Hiawatha Community Hospital has seen an increase in patient load, but that hasn't provided the extra funds needed to address issues with the facility and equipment that needs updated.
Broberg said the hospital is still seeking a 10-year period on the proposed half cent sales tax, with 100 percent of the funds going to Hiawatha Community Hospital. In the May election, HCH proposed to give 20 percent of the money raised over 10 years to the City of Horton for the purpose of providing healthcare services there.
Since HCH has seen an influx of Horton patients, Broberg said the Board of Directors believes that all of the money raised from the sales tax - about $700,000 yearly or approximately $7 million - needs to go directly to the Hiawatha Community Hospital to offer services to the entire county. He also said that there is not a solid plan for the hospital or a clinic to ever reopen in Horton at this time and Hiawatha Community Hospital needs a solid plan - and funding - to care for patients.
Broberg also told the commissioners that the hospital still felt a need for a 10-year tax - to keep the funds coming in, but for also a direct savings in refinancing current bonds.
The commissioners had a few concerns, including Commissioner Keith Olsen's questions concerning healthcare options in Horton. Commissioner Richard Lehmkuhl told Broberg he felt if there was nothing offered for Brown County, then the votes could go further the other way and asked if the commissioners could get a statement from Horton concerning their health needs. In the May election, the question passed with Hiawatha voters, but fell short in Horton and other South Brown County locations.
Broberg said he has met with the Horton City Commission and other city officials, but had not had recent contact.
Commissioner Dwight Kruse said he felt the hospital needed to educate the public and get the voters to the polls. Broberg said the hospital is planning a different method of mobilizing voters this time around and noted that there would not be any Town Halls scheduled to address the issue.
Broberg said he is working on gathering signatures for the petition - which will have copies in various locations around the county. Brown County Clerk Melissa Gormley said that according to state statute 10 percent of the number of registered voters - which was 3,430 - at the last general election is needed to get the question placed on the ballot. This would require 343 signatures to place the question on the Nov. 5 ballot.
Gormley informed the commission that the petition would be needed in her office by Sept. 1 to allow time to verify signatures and prepare ballots for military personnel by Sept. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.