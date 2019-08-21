Monday marked the final meeting of August for the Hiawatha City Commission, and Hiawatha Community Hospital CEO John Broberg was present to inform the commission of the hospital’s plan to introduce a petition that would put a countywide half-cent sales tax back on the ballot in the county’s November general election.
Broberg said if the tax was voted down again, the hospital will consider requesting a tax levy from the County Commission to accommodate the venture’s tax needs.
“This hospital needs tax support,” said Broberg, explaining that in the long term, if the measure fails, equipment will not be available to provide necessary patient care.
Broberg also announced that the 10n-year, $700,000 annual estimated tax, would go entirely to the Hiawatha Hospital, as opposed to an 80-20 split with Horton as previously planned, due mainly to the lack of a concrete plan for the future of the hospital or clinic in Horton. The petition, which has been submitted to the County Attorney, requires 343 signatures of registered voters by Sept. 1.
The commission also heard a request from Kate Miller of the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitor’s Bureau, approving street closures for 2019 Halloween Parade, as well as permission to use city property for a scavenger hunt on Oct. 19. Community-wide trick-or-treat dates were set for Oct. 29 and 30th.
In other business:
❯ Also approved was a payment of $387,735.66 for the sixth payment on the Citywide Street Sales Tax project, soliciting bids for farm rent, continuing to assign City Administrator Mike Nichols and Commissioner Toni Hull as LKM Voting Delegates, and for the city to utilize KanPay for online and credit card payments on city bills.
❯ Parks and Rec Director Stacy Jasper announced two new programs around the Halloween Frolic, including a Great Pumpkin 5K Relay and a new Trunk or Treat event.
❯ City Attorney Andy Delaney said he was in the beginnings of working up an ordinance prohibiting commercial vehicles over a certain weight in residential alleys, but there was a discussion about public response. Mayor Bill Collins said he would like to get a feel for how the community feels and suggested placing a question on water bills.
❯ City Administrator Nichols said Amino Brothers had already been back and made repairs around the brick streets. Nichols also said concrete pouring on 4th Street will begin this week, and Sept. 5 is targeted for the final pour, while work has begun at 6th and Hatfield. He said the city is working with residents at Aztec Park to make sure the transition goes as well as possible.
❯ The commission voted to move the next meeting to Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 6 p.m.
❯ The Commission approved the Consent Agenda, which included an appropriation of $65,638.29, utility refunds of $270.89, a payment to BG Consultants of $1,412.20, payment to J&B Contractors of $62,342.00, and contractor’s licenses for Roderick Advertising Co., and Weather Tech Renovations.
