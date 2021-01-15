An empty house in Hiawatha is a total loss after a late night fire Thursday night.
Assistant Fire Chief Paul Shaefer reported that the Hiawatha Fire Department was called to 911 Iowa St., about 11 p.m. for a report of smoke and possible fire.
He said when firefighters arrived, there were visible flames on the east side of the empty house - located on the south side of Iowa Street. He said firefighters extinguished flames on the outside and made entry into the house, where they pulled down walls on the east side and the ceiling to get to a fire in the attic.
He said a good portion of the flames were confined to the attic, but had also spread to the east side of the house. Firefighters cleared the scene and arrived back at the station at 2:45 a.m.
Shaefer said all natural gas and electricity to the house had been shut off in 2018 and the house had been vacated since that time. There were no occupants inside when firefighters arrived. He said the State Fire Marshal will be investigating any cause.
Also responding was the Hiawatha Police Department and the Brown County Rescue Squad.
