The Hiawatha Parks and Recreation is adding a returning fun event "Glow on the Go" to it's schedule of fall events.
The HP&R recently released it's schedule of fall events, which included flag football camps spread out over several days to keep crowds low and better social distance.
Some adjustments were made to some of the other fall events and the Terror on the Trail was postponed to 2021. However, HP&R Director Stacy Jasper and her crew created a variety of events that still will bring the Hiawatha community some fun for upcoming Halloween and the remainder of the fall.
HP&R also brought back the favorite "Glow on the Go," set for Saturday, Nov. 7 at 8 p.m. at the Hiawatha City Lake. Participants are invited to join the HP&R for this family and pet friendly neon fun walk around the gravel paths of the lake. Start and finish will be at the 4-H shelter on the south side and there will be designated parking.
There is a cost of $5 per person and each participant receives glow sticks. there will also be music, a photo booth and lots of glow. Neon costumes are encouraged. The deadline to register is Wednesday, Nov. 4.
The following are other HP&R events coming up - go to the HP&R Facebook page for specific information on each event or call 742-7176.
Pumpkin Palooza To Go: This event is from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Fisher Center gym on Saturday, Oct. 23. Sign up for a Palooza take-home kit, full of crafts, pumpkin decorations and pre-packaged treats by Wednesday, Oct. 21. Check out the Monster Maze!
The Great Pumpkin Mile Relay and Fun Run: Set for 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31 at the middle school track - featuring two races that involve carrying pumpkins during your relay.
Pets & Pumpkins Pet Photo Contest: Email two photos of your pet — one before to verify and one “in costume” to sjasper@cityofhiawatha.org by 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23. Facebook voting next week to end on the 30th with winners announced on Halloween. Prizes awarded.
Fang-Tastic Foodie Challenge: HP&R wants to see everyone’s creepy culinary creations. Participants can post a photo and tag Hiawatha Parks & Recreation using the hashtag #hprfangtasticfoodie.
Monster Makeup Challenge: Post photos of your creative Halloween artwork of clowns, zombies, witches and more. Tag Hiawatha Parks & Recreation using hashtag #HPRMONSTERMAKEUP.
