Summer is over and it's time for fall activities around Hiawatha - the City of Beautiful Maples and home of the oldest consecutive Halloween Frolic and Parade at 105 years!
Well technically the last stroke of summer won't be for another few weeks, but that doesn't matter as all eyes are on fall around these parts!
And for Hiawatha Parks and Recreation Director Stacy Jasper, softball and baseball are events of the past - at least for the time being - and it's time to start thinking of donuts, 5Ks, flag football, pumpkins and terror-filled wagon rides!
Well, not all at the same time.
Jasper has pulled out a plethora of fall activities for local folks to mark their calendars with. Just this week she finished filling teams for HP&R flag football for 1st/2nd graders and 3rd/4th graders, has yoga classes planned to start Sept. 3 - Tuesday nights this year from 6:30-7:45 at the Fisher Center. Classes are $8 a session and taught by Cindy Vanderweide of Farmgirl Yoga. No registration is needed.
On top of a busy fall schedule planned, Jasper is trying to wrap up the Aquatic Park season - which was extended on weekends this year through the end of August.
In addition, Jasper just announced the following fall events planned for HP&R:
* "Glazin' the Streets 5K & Donut Dash Fun Run:" This event is set for Saturday, Sept. 21 - to kick off Maple Leaf Festival and fun in downtown Hiawatha. Everyone gets a Bread Bowl donut at the finish line! Sign-in will begin at 9 a.m. for a 9:30 a.m. 5K and the Fun Run sign-in is at 10 a.m. for the 10:30 a.m. race. The 3.1 mile Glazin' the Streets will feature a gorgeous route around downtown Hiawatha and surrounding avenues. Register by Sept. 6 for a guaranteed T-shirt and delicious treat for $20. The mile-ish Donut Dash will be a shortened tour with the same finish line prize. Sign up by Sept. 18 for a guaranteed fried cake for a $10 fee. Medals awarded to top finishers. Register with HP&R at 201 E. Iowa St.
* Glow on the Go: Join HP&R for a family-friendly neon fun run/walk on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 8 p.m. with start and finish at Noble Park. The cost is $5 per person and includes glow sticks and jewelry. There will be music, a photo opportunity at the finish line and award for Best Dressed. The route will follow the walking trail from Noble Park around the middle and high schools and back to Noble. Deadline to register is Oct. 2.
* Pumpkin Palooza: This fun fall event is set for 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Fisher Center. Participants get to pick their pumpkin, decorate it with provided materials, make a Halloween craft, enjoy a hot dog lunch and build your own caramel apple treat. Family-friendly fun for $10 a person or $25 for your family (household only). Register at HP&R by Wednesday, Oct. 9.
* The Great Pumpkin 5K Relay: This event is set for 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13 at the Fisher Center/Walking Trail and is a fun, new race to get participants in the Halloween spirit. A team of three will relay a pumpkin between half-mile increments. Cost is $30 per team and registration is due by Oct. 4. All participants receive a finisher medal and a pumpkin. Team costumes are encouraged.
* Terror on the Trail: Back by popular demand, this event is set for Family Friendly 6:30-7:30 p.m. and Super Spooky 7:30-9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27 on the Walking Trail behind the high school. Admission is $5 for 11 and older, $3 for 10 and under at the gate. Express line bracelets available beginning Oct. 14 at the HP&R office.
* HP&R Trunk or Treat: Set for Wednesday, Oct. 30 in the Fisher Center parking lot from 5:30-7 p.m. Bring your family out for a fun, safe evening of trick or treating at each of the creative and spooky trunks in the lot at 201 E. Iowa St. Trunks are needed - register your trunk/table by calling 742-7176 to secure a parking spot. Even information will be emailed to decorators. Prizes awarded to the spookiest, most creative and crowd favorite. Register by Oct. 25.
Call Jasper at 742-7176 for information about any of the fall HP&R events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.