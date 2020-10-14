While COVID-19 is wreaking havoc on public events for 2020, some organizations aren't letting the pesky coronavirus keep them down and out.
The Hiawatha Parks and Recreation is still throwing out some fun fall events, with a few modifications, and postponed the favorite Terror on the Trail and trunk or treat to be cautious and in line with Kansas Department of Health and Environment guidelines.
HP&R Director Stacy Jasper and her crew put together some fun programs for the community to take part in this fall. Last month she unleashed her Step Challenge programs and have seen quite a success.
Looking at October, which is Hiawatha's prime month of celebration in keeping with a tradition that is 106 years old, HP&R events are sure to spook out your month!
* Pumpkin Palooza To Go: This fun event is back with a few changes this year from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Fisher Center gym. Sign up for a Palooza take-home kit, full of crats, pumpkin decorations and pre-packaged treats. During pick up, your family will walk through the family friendly HP&R Monster Maze and get some fun spooky photos taken - only available to families signed up. There is a cost of $10 per kit. This event requires pre-registration by Wednesday, Oct. 21. Face coverings are mandatory for this event. Social distancing and contactless kit pick up will be in place.
* The Great Pumpkin Mile Relay and Fun Run: Set for 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31 at the middle school track, this year's event will be a little different due to COVID restrictions.
"What better way to start your Halloween festivities than with a fun, family friendly race?"
This year's event features two races, a mile fun run or a mile team fun run of 2-4 people. The Mile Fun Run consists of carrying an HP&R pumpkin for four laps around the track. The mile Team Relays consist of either two people running a total of two laps or four people running each lap.
There is a cost of $10 per participant and everyone takes home a pumpkin, a finisher medal and lots of treats. The fun runs are for all ages. Individual and team costumes are encouraged.
* Pets & Pumpkins Pet Photo Contest: This is a new event for HP&R and is similar to the event previously hosted by Miss Bella. Email two photos of your pet - one before to verify and one "in costume" to sjasper@cityofhiawatha.org and don't forget to add some fun props and a festive background. All entries must be received by Friday, Oct. 23 by 5 p.m. Facebook voting will start the week of Halloween and end on the 30th, with winners announced on Halloween. Prizes awarded to the top three most liked photos.
* Fang-Tastic Foodie Challenge: Mummies in a Blanket - Frankenstein Toast - Eyeballs & Spaghetti - HP&R wants to see everyone's creepy culinary creations. Participants can post a photo of a spine-chilling snack, a devilish dish or an eerie entree and don't forget to tag Hiawatha Parks & Recreation using the hashtag #hprfangtasticfoodie.
Call the HP&R at 742-7176 for more information on any of these programs.
