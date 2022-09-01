The Hiawatha Parks and Recreation has announced its fall events with several returning favorites.
From flag football to soccer camps to monster mazes and haunted houses, the HP&R has it going on!
Glazin’ the Streets 5K and Donut Dash Run Run: The HP&R is teaming up with the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau for this returning favorite on Saturday, Sept. 24 — which is the 2022 Maple Leaf Festival. The 3.1 mile 5K will feature a route around downtown Hiawatha and surrounding avenues, beginning at City Hall. The mile-ish run run will be a shortened tour of the city but with the same start and finish lines. All finishers will get a donut! Register at the HP&R by Sept. 8 to snag an official donut T-shirt. The 5K will begin at 8 a.m., with sign-in beginning at 7:45 a.m. The Dash will follow at 9 a.m., signing in beginning at 8:45 a.m. You can register on race day, but will not get a T-shirt.
Flag Football Camp & League: HP&R is ready for another fun season of flag football with the league this year volunteer/parent coached and the HHS football team will lead the pre-season camp — which were Aug. 21 and 28. HP&R has formed teams of 1st-2nd graders and 3rd-4th graders and games will be played late Saturday mornings from Sept. 10-Oct. 15.
Senior Fit Camp: Senior citizens are invited to join Maryann on Tuesday mornings from 10-10:30 a.m. at the Fisher Center for some low impact weight training and easy stretching. Participants will perform strength and mobility exercises from seated programs as well as assisted standing positions. This program is free for senior citizens or anyone needing a basic program for simple movement and strength. For information call 785-742-7176 or email Director Stacy Jasper sjasper@cityofhiawatha.org.
Soccer Camp: HP&R is planning a Soccer Camp on Sundays, Sept. 18 and 25 at Bruning Fields. Registration is being accepted now for the camps, which provide an opportunity to learn some fun skills and drills before Spring League. Camp will be instructed by local volunteers. Camp for Pre-K and kindergarten is 3:30-4:15 pm.; 1st-4th grades 4:15-5 p.m.; 5th-8th grades 5-5:45 p.m. There is a cost and registration deadline is Sept. 14.
Yoga With Becky: HP&R is continuing to sponsor classes in the Fisher Center loft on Tuesday evenings from 6:30-7:30 p.m. There is a cost per class, or a 5-class punch card can be purchased. No registration is needed. This will be a slow-flow class that incorporates breath work, longer holds for stretching and some added core work. There will be some movement from the floor to standing positions, but this class will be accessible to all abilities. No prior yoga experience is needed. Wear comfortable clothes to move in. Yoga mats will not be provided.
Top Videos
Glow on the Go: This favorite is back for a glowing good time on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Hiawatha City Lake. The family and pet friendly neon fun walk will kick off at 8:30 p.m. — starting and ending at the 4-H Shelter on the south side. There will be designated parking near the shelter. There is a cost per person, and the small fee includes glow sticks. There will be music, photo booth and lots of glow. Neon costumes are encouraged. Deadline to register is Wednesday, Sept. 28.
Monster Maze: Stop by the Fisher Center on Thursday, Oct. 13 and Friday, Oct. 14 and again on Monday, Oct. 17 for the family friendly Monster Maze from 3:30-7 p.m. on those dates. There is a small cost for participants age 3 and older and the community is encouraged to come out to enjoy the maze of Halloween inflatables and spooky fun!
Trunk or Treat: The HP&R will once again be sponsoring the annual Trunk or Treat from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30 at the Fisher Center parking lot. Bring your family out for a fun, safe afternoon of trick or treating at each of the creative and spooky trunks. Trunks are needed for this event. Register your trunk/table by calling 785-742-7176 to secure a parking spot. Event information will be emailed to decorators. Prizes awarded to the spookiest, most creative and crowd favorite! Must register by Wednesday, Oct. 26.
Festival of Frights: Kick off the Hiawatha Halloween Frolic with HP&R’s biggest event of the year — set for Thursday, Oct. 27 and Sunday, Oct. 30 at the Fisher Center. The event will be from 7:30-9:30 p.m. each night and community members are encouraged to join HP&R indoors for a haunting experience of thrills and chills as they wind their way through the Fisher Center’s Festival of Frights. There is a gate admission fee for adults and children. No advanced tickets will be sold.
The Great Pumpkin Relay: This fun race pumpkin race is set for 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 at the high school tract. This family-friendly mile-long race consists of carrying an HP&R pumpkin for four laps around the track. Relay teams can consist of either two people running a total of two laps each or four people running one lap each. There is a cost per participant and each person will receive a pumpkin to take home, a finisher medal and lots of treats. All ages are welcome and team costumes are encouraged. Relay pumpkins are provided. Register by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26 by contacting Maryann or Stacy at 785-741-7176 or stop by the Fisher Center.
Contact Stacy or Maryann at 785-742-7176, email sjasper@cityofhiawatha.org or stop by the Fisher Center at 201 E. Iowa St., for more information on any of these events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.