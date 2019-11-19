The Hiawatha Parks and Recreation is gearing up for its holiday events that kick off with the 3rd Annual Turkey Trot 5K on Sunday and include other activities such as the Candy Cane Hunt and a new Reindeer Run this year.
3rd Annual Turkey Trot: Rescheduled from last Sunday, the annual Turkey Trot is a 5K and a 1 mile fun run/walk at 3 p.m. on Sunday. HP&R Director Stacy Jasper said that while those registering early received a T-shirt, there is still time to sign up on race day.
Registration begins at 2:30 p.m. at the Fisher Center gym and both races begin at 3 p.m. Race fees are $5 for the mile and $10 for the 5K on Sunday.
"And remember, the 5K is a predicted time run so no need to WIN as you can come in last and still WIN the grand prize TURKEY!!," she said. See you Sunday!! Race Day fees are $5 for the Mile and $10 for the 5K.
Candy Cane Hunt and Breakfast With Santa: The HP&R is teaming up with the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau this year for a special jolly event on Saturday, Dec. 14 at the Fisher Center gym.
Join HP&R and the HCVB in searching for Santa's lost candy canes. This is a free community event for toddlers to fourth graders. Groups will meet at the Fisher Center at the following times:
* 9 a.m. - Toddler/preschool ages
* 9:30 a.m. - Kindergarten-1st grade
* 10 a.m. - 2nd-4th grade
* 10:30 a.m. - Special Needs Toddler-4th Grade
After each hunt, families are welcome to join Santa in the gym for breakfast and photos. The hunts will take place by the walking trail by the Fisher Center.
Reindeer Run: Following the Candy Cane adventures is a new event this year - the Reindeer Run at 11:30 a.m. on the walking trail by the Fisher Center. Register now for this short fun run along the walking trail. the race is planned for a mile-ish distance but may shorten depending on weather and course conditions. Everyone who registers by Dec. 9 will get a free pair of reindeer antlers to wear during the run! This event is for all ages and will feature two different routes for youth and adults.
Country Swing Dance Lessons: Looking for something new this winter? How about Country Swing Dance Lessons from 6-8 p.m. Sunday evenings in January and Feb. 9 at the Fisher Center. There is a cost of $50 a couple for the five week course led by Troy and Robyn Kolb. They will focus on dance floor etiquette and the breakdown of beginning swing dance moves, including basic step, side turns, back pass, alternating turns, slides and The Pretzel. Couples will also learn the two step, Cotton Eye Joe and the Waltz. Register by Dec. 31 to secure a spot as there are limited spaces.
Triple Threat Basketball Clinic: Join HHS Red Hawk players and coaches for this three week clinic of all things basketball - fundamentals and lots of fun. Each group will be instructed according to level of experience. Clinics held on Sunday afternoons Jan. 12, 19th and 26th in the following time slots:
* Kindergarten - 12:30-1:15 p.m.
* 1st Grade - 1:15-2 p.m.
* 2nd-3rd Grade - 2-3 p.m.
* 4th-6th Grade - 3-4 p.m.
Call 742-7176 for information about any of the events or to register.
