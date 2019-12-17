As I've been wrapping up 2019 and reflecting on the past year's programs and events, thinking back to what made each one successful, the obvious factor is VOLUNTEERS.
Through the course of 2019, HP&R hosted 38 events and programs for our community, up 11 activities from 2018's 27. And NONE of them would have been successful without people stepping up, lending a helping hand to set-up, supervise, clean-up, some offering their time on the weekends and evenings and early mornings...ALL of them making the events POSSIBLE.
*Full disclosure, when I presented this award earlier this evening during a Commission Meeting, my voice cracked about 6 times and tears came down twice.*
"Volunteers do not necessarily have the time; they just have the heart."
There is no truer statement that could more perfectly describe this year's HP&R Volunteer of the Year. In fact, on January 6th, 2019 during the first day of Triple Threat Basketball Camp where he was helping coach, I already knew that he'd be receiving this award....because 11 months ago, this person had already been volunteering his time to so much more than just Hiawatha Parks and Recreation.
Beginning in the summer of 2018, he volunteered his time to help coach the HHS boys basketball team through their summer leagues when they, at the time, did not yet have a high school coach. He opened the gym for them to get in shots whenever they wanted that summer. From there, he established his own brand of basketball, a side gig he called Hiawatha Basketball Training, where he volunteered his time on weekends, evenings and early mornings, opening up whatever gym was available to train anyone from elementary to high school age with basketball skills and drills.
In 2019, he began volunteering for all HP&R basketball camps and clinics. He started helping me supervise our Adult Open Gym league on Sunday nights. And when us HHS coaches could not work with our players during select times through the school year because of KSHSAA rules, he COULD, and he DID. He trained whoever and whenever.
The guy LOVES basketball; he simply cannot get enough of it and could not be any more invested in helping our youth have all the opportunities possible to get better. He coaches his 2nd grade son's team in our local youth league on top of all this as well.
The guy LOVES Hiawatha; he sends me texts at all times of the day about new ideas. "Hey, what do you think about this?" and "What if we could do this?" He donates time and money and participates in all things HP&R. This past weekend, he was 1 of 4 people who not only braved the cold, but as an adult man, put on a pair of bedazzled reindeer antlers so he could jog a mile in the 1st Annual Reindeer Run.
For all the heart and passion and energy and time away from his family that he has so graciously given to our community, I'd like to announce that Jeff Moore has been recognized as HP&R's 2019 Volunteer of the Year.
