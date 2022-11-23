The Hiawatha Parks and Recreation has announced its upcoming holiday and winter events.
Letters To and From Santa: Holiday events kick off Nov. 28 as the letter box is open. Stop by the Fisher Center beginning Nov. 28 through Dec. 16 to drop off a letter to Santa in the Christmas mailbox by the front doors! Include a stamp and return address with your letter!
Candy Cane Hunt & Breakfast With Santa: Mark your calendars for a visit with Santa Claus and a hunt for his lost candy canes on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Fisher Center gym. Join HP&R and the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau in searching for Santa’s lost candy canes. This is a free community event for kids age toddler to 4th grade. Groups will meet at the Fisher Center at the following times: 9 a.m. — Toddler/Preschool; 9:20 a.m. — Kind-1st; 9:40 a.m. — 2nd-4th; 10 a.m.-Special Needs all ages.
After each hunt, families are welcome to join Santa in the gym for breakfast and photos. The hunts will take place near the walking trail by the Fisher Center. Call 742-7176 to register your family.
Merry & Bright Adult To-Go Kits:
- Sign up now for the HP&R’s monthly to-go kits packed with festive fun for adults. Call 742-7176 to reserve your kit — they can be picked up and paid for on Dec. 19 and 20th at the Fisher Center, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. There is a cost and kits are limited. Deadline to order is Dec. 14.
Jingle & Mingle @ Home: Call 742-7176
- by Dec. 14 to reserve your Jingle & Mingle kits for Christmas cheer and festive fun at home. Pick-up and pay on Dec. 19 and 20th between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Fisher Center. Kits recommended for toddlers-elementary ages and include holiday crafts, games and treats. Limited number of kits available.
Reindeer Run: The Reindeer Run is scheduled for 11:15 a.m.. on Saturday, Dec. 10 — following the Candy Cane Hunt — at the walking trail. Register now for this fun run around the trail — just a quick loop and you’ll be on your merry way! There is an entry fee and everyone who registers by Dec. 7 will get a free pair of reindeer antlers to wear during the run. The first 25 will receive finisher medals. Register by calling 742-7176
- or stop by the HP&R office at the Fisher Center.
Triple Threat Basketball Clinic:
- Join HHS Red Hawk players and coaches for this two-day clinic of all things basketball on Sundays Dec. 11 and the 18th at HHS. A focus on fundamentals and fun, each group will be instructed according to level of experience. Great for beginner and advanced players. There is a cost for the clinic, which includes a T-shirt, basketball and expert instruction from the Red Hawk role models.
Time for the clinics are: Kindergarten 12:30-1:15 p.m.; 1st Grade 1:20-2:25 p.m.; 2nd-3rd Grade 2:30-3:30 p.m.; 4th-6th Grade 3:35-4:45 p.m. Deadline to register is Nov. 28 by 5 p.m. Forms are at HP&R or can be printed off of Facebook and need to be turned in at the Fisher Center — NOT to the schools. For Hiawatha students only.
Contact the HP&R about any of these programs or with any other questions at 785-742-7176.
Peewee Basketball Camp: Sign up now for this two-day camp of FUNdamentals for preschoolers, age 4 & 5 only, at the Peewee Basketball Camp Jan. 8 & 15 from 3-4 p.m. both days at the Hiawatha High School. There is a cost and each camper receives their own basketball. Sign up by Dec. 23 for a guaranteed spot. Register at Fisher Center or call
- 742-7176.
Contact the HP&R at 742-7176 for more information about any of their holiday and winter events.
