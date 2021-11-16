The Hiawatha Parks and Recreation has announced its upcoming holiday and winter events.
Letters To and From Santa: Holiday events kick off Nov. 29 as the letter box is open. Stop by the Fisher Center beginning Nov. 29 through Dec. 17 to drop off a letter to Santa in the Christmas mailbox by the front doors! Include a stamp and return address with your letter!
Candy Cane Hunt & Breakfast With Santa: Mark your calendars for a visit with Santa Claus and a hunt for his lost candy canes on Saturday, Dec. 11 at the Fisher Center gym. Join HP&R and the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau in searching for Santa's lost candy canes. This is a free community event for kids age toddler to 4th grade. Groups will meet at the Fisher Center at the following times: 9 a.m. - Toddler/Preschool; 9:20 a.m. - Kind-1st; 9:40 a.m. - 2nd-4th; 10 a.m.-Special Needs Toddler-4th.
After each hunt, families are welcome to join Santa in the gym for breakfast and photos. The hunts will take place near the walking trail by the Fisher Center. Call 742-7176 to register your family.
* Jingle & Mingle @ Home: Register for these Jingle & Mingle to-go kits - full of Christmas cheer and festive fun - by Dec. 15. There is a cost for the kits, which are recommended for toddlers through elementary age children. Bags include holiday crafts, games and treats. There is a limited number available and pick-up days are from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 20 and Tuesday, Dec. 21.
* Reindeer Run: The Reindeer Run is scheduled for 4:15 p.m. at the Hiawatha High School track. Register now for this fun run around the track - four quick laps and you'll be on your merry way. There is an entry fee and everyone who registers by Dec. 8 will get a free pair of reindeer antlers to wear during the run. The first 25 will receive finisher medals. Register by calling 742-7176 or stop by the HP&R office at the Fisher Center.
* COED Volleyball League: Games will be played on Sunday afternoons at Hiawatha Middle School from December through February. There is a cost of $100 per team due by the first game. Deadline to register is Dec. 1. Rules will be sent to team captains when teams register. Games begin Dec. 5. Register by calling 742-7176.
* Dashing Through December: Group and individual monthly step challenges. Charge up your fitness tracker and get to steppin' for this month's challenges. Register by Monday, Nov. 29 by emailing sjasper@cityofhiawatha.org. Rules will be texted/emailed to teams and individuals. There will be different rules, challenges and winners each month. Competition starts Wednesday, Dec. 1. Winners iwll be announced early January. Competition is for individuals or teams of 3-8 adults. Steppers may participate in only one or the other of the challenges. Free program for adults only. Call Stacy at 742-7176 for more information.
* Pick-up Pickle Ball: Swing by the Fisher Center on Sunday afternoons, beginning Jan. 9 for some friendly competition of Pickle Ball! Gym will be open from 1-4 p.m. Equipment is provided. Call 742-7176 for more information.
* Triple Threat Basketball Clinic: Join HHS Red Hawk players and coaches for this two-day clinic of all things basketball on Saturday Dec. 11 and the 18th at HHS. A focus on fundamentals and fun, each group will be instructed according to level of experience. Great for beginner and advanced players. There is a cost for the clinic, which includes a T-shirt, basketball and expert instruction from the Red Hawk role models.
Time for the clinics are: Kindergarten 1-1:45 p.m.; 1st Grade 1:50-2:35 p.m.; 2nd-3rd Grade 2:45-3:45 p.m.; 4th-6th Grade 3:50-5 p.m. Deadlines to register is Dec. 1 by 5 p.m. Forms are at HP&R or can be printed off of Facebook and need to be turned in at the Fisher Center - NOT to the schools. For Hiawatha students only.
Contact the HP&R about any of these programs or with any other questions at 785-742-7176.
