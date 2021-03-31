Hiawatha Parks and Recreation is excited to announce several upcoming spring and summer programs after the City of Hiawatha Commission approved the go-ahead on March 15.
Stacy Jasper, HP&R Director, has been busy planning, organizing and implementing new policies for the department’s programs with a full slate of activities for the city’s ball fields and Aquatic Park as well.
“We are so excited to begin planning our events we all missed out on last year due to Covid,” she said. “It has been an extremely busy month already, just getting all the details, staff and dates lined up. We were so excited in fact, we crammed four events in over Spring Break!”
Beginning on Saturday, March 13, HP&R hosted the 3rd Annual March Mania 5K and Mile Fun Run. The event was very successful with 44 participants, ages 5 to 65. The themed race encouraged runners and walkers to sport their favorite basketball team. Hiawatha High School students dressed the part while they volunteered to supervise and cheer the participants along the mile-ish and 3.1 mile-ish routes. HHS seniors Alex Rockey, Brenna Diller, Makayla Pilcher, Kate Madsen, and juniors Sarah Madsen, Tyler Davis, Clara Lindstrom and Lakyn Leupold, as well as sophomore Grace Morey volunteered to help.
Divisions Winners for each race were as follows:
Mile for Kids: 3rd Place – Wyatt Moore, 2nd Place - Mason Bechtold and in 1st with a time of 6:17, Kayden Growth.
Mile for Adults: 3rd Place – Marcine Wewenis, 2nd Place -Emily Chandler and in 1st with a time of 7:33, Jeff Moore.
5K for Kids: 3rd Place – Rory Wilson, 2nd Place – Konner Chandler and in 1st with a time of 21:53, Jake Robidioux.
5K for Men: 1st Place – Jaedy Robidioux with a time of 21:59.
5K for Women: 3rd Place Tie – Susy & Kendra Overdick, 2nd Place – Clarissa Ross and in 1st with a time of 23:14, Molly Wollenberg.
5K for Seniors: 3rd Place Tie – Lonnie Ludwig/Jeff Farrar, 2nd Place – Rebecca Farrar and in 1st with a time of 37:53, Terry Reschke.
Next up, participants LUCK inside for our 1st Annual Hot Shot Shamrock -3pt/Free Throw/Hot Shot competitions. 24 participated during an afternoon of hoops on St. Patrick’s Day. HHS Students Sarah Madsen, Tyler Davis, Brenna Diller, Clara Lindstrom and Lady Red Hawk Head Basketball Coach, Brady Jasper, were all there to count, time and cheer on the participants! Participants shot best of 15 3s & Free Throws and then were timed for a fun Hot Shot (designated spots.) Elementary kiddos were given 2 minutes for their Hot Shot, while Middle School had 90 seconds and High School/Adult had a minute. Below are each individuals best scores in order of 3s, FTs & Hot Shot. (Participants could try each competition unlimited times.)
ELEMENTARY
Mason Bechtold: 4-15, 4-15, 68 points
Jace Twombly: 5-15, 5-15, 49 points
Declan Kettler: 3-15, NA, 26 points
Brody Grathwohl: 0-15, 6-15, 31 points
Leo Simmer: NA, 10-15, 29 points
Kayden Wollenberg: 5-15, 5-15, 29 points
Wyatt Moore: 3-15, 1-15, 40 points
Jackson Moore: NA, 5-15, 16 points
Cade Moore: NA, 6-15, 8 points
Jessa Diller: NA, 6-15, 20 points
Hannah Simmer: NA, 7-15, 18 points
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Konner Chandler: 5-15, 12-15, 37 points
Tagen Diller: 1-15, 2-15, 32 points
Braylen Ross: 9-15, 5-15, 41 points
Alex Ross: 7-15, 7-15, 23 points
Claire Twombly: 2-15, 7-15, 28 points
Aden Grathwohl: 2-15, 7-15, 54 points
Alex Pyle: 4-15, 9-15, 27 points
Cameron Boswell: NA, 5-15, 55 points
HIGH SCHOOL/ADULT
Tyler Davis: NA, NA, 42 points
Sarah Madsen: NA, NA, 17 points
Clara Lindstrom: NA, NA, 23 points
Jeff Moore: NA, NA, 29 points
Brady Jasper: 13-15, NA, 42 points
All participants received a free Gatorade for their efforts!
Better weather prevailed on Thursday and Friday of Spring Break, as members of the community took park in HP&R’s 1st Annual Sprucin’ Up for Spring – Parks Clean-Up.
“We polished up the parks! There’s not much that can make my heart swell more than seeing our Community GIVE BACK,” Jasper said.. “In two days, we had over two dozen community members volunteer to pick up limbs, rake leaves and pick up trash at Starr Park, Crestview Park, the City Lake and Bruning Ball Fields. And the week before, Ms. Griswold’s HHS JAG class met at Bruning for service as well. My crew was very thankful to have all the extra sets of hands as we’re gearing up for outdoor recreation.”
Jasper wanted to give thanks to City Commissioner – Dave Middendorf, HHS Students - Kacer Knudson, Bailey Pierce, Lakyn Leupold, Alex Rockey, Makayla Pilcher, Carli Mueller, Kate Madsen, Jack Rosa, Carolyn Schuetz, Allison Arment, Ashlynn Henry and the families of Jeff and Mikaela Moore and Josh and Emily Chandler for their service
HP&R has started its Women’s Volleyball League held on Sundays with seven teams participating and has announced information for this summer’s T-Ball League and Pee Wee T-Ball Camp. The Girls & Boys T-Ball League is for 5 and 6 year olds, with the cut-off birthday of must turn 5 by May 31st, 2021. The League will be held on Wednesday evenings all through June at Bruning Park and costs $20. Deadline to register is April 26.
In addition, for all those kiddos who don’t qualify for T-Ball and for those who need a little extra practice, HP&R will be hosting its 2nd Annual Pee-Wee T-Ball Camp for ages 3, 4 and 5 year olds on Saturdays, June 12, 19th and 26th. The Boys camp will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. with the Girls following from 10:45-11:45 a.m. Fee is $10 and deadline to register is May 28. Forms are available at the Fisher Center for both programs.
Jasper said she is also busy planning for a “normal” summer at the Aquatic Park.
“Stay tuned, as I will be posting more information regarding pool passes, Water Aerobics and Swim Lessons at the first of April. We plan to offer our Early Bird Discounted Pool Passes beginning Monday, April 5 through Friday, April 30,” she said.
Stay caught up on all things HP&R by following the Hiawatha Parks & Recreation Facebook Page or by calling 742-7176 for program information.
