After a busy November and December, the Hiawatha Parks and Recreation is gearing up for some fun winter events that include blizzard bags, pickleball and a Date With Dad.
Stacy Jasper, HP&R director, announced upcoming winter programs and events this past week, with plenty to offer for all ages.
Yoga with Becky: The HP&R kicked off this program, taught by Becky Shamburg, last month on Thursday evenings from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Fisher Center. There is a cost per class and punch cards are available. There is a one-time registration form and a weekly sign-in sheet. Yoga mats not available. Contact HP&R for more information.
Blizzard Bags: The HP&R is sponsoring another to-go kit, this one for those blustery winter days when families are stuck inside. The Blizzard Bags are full of winter games and crafts. Call 742-7176 to reserve a kit. Pick-up days are Jan. 24-25 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fisher Center. Deadline to reserve the kits is Jan. 19. There is a cost per kit, which can be paid at pick-up. Kits recommended for preschool-elementary ages.
Pick-up Pickle Ball: Swing by the Fisher Center on Sunday afternoons beginning Jan. 9 for some friendly competition of pickle ball. The gym will be open from 1-4 p.m. and equipment is provided. Contact HP&R for more information.
PeeWee Basketball Camp: The HP&R camp for preschoolers, ages 4-5 only, is set for 1-2 p.m. on Feb. 6 at the Hiawatha High School gymnasium. There is a cost for the camp and each camper will receive their own basketball. Sign up by Jan. 19 at the Fisher Center.
Date With Dad: Mark your calendars for the annual Date With Dad event on Saturday, Feb. 26. This year will be an 80s father/daughter glow party theme with two time slots offered — 4-5:15 p.m. or 6:30-7:45 p.m. There is a cost for each Dad and his date and tickets go on sale Jan. 10 at the HP&R office at the Fisher Community Center. There will be an evening of dancing, photo booth fun, refreshments and glowing memories to last a lifetime. Father figures and daughters of all ages are welcome. Dress in your 80s best.
Contact the HP&R for more information on any of these programs or events at 742-7176.
