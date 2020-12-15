Santa's got some new elves!
The Hiawatha Parks and Recreation is filling in for some of Santa Claus's busiest elves this season and collecting and delivering letters to AND from Santa Claus this year.
HP&R Director Stacy Jasper and her recreation crew built a mailbox to collect letters in through Friday, Dec. 18. It's located at the entrance of the Fisher Center. Include a stamped self-addressed envelope with the Letter to Santa and a prompt custom response - "with no promises made" will be sent to the child who wrote the letter.
This is just one of several winter events HP&R has sponsored.
Just this last weekend, Jasper and her HP&R crew - along with a couple of visitors from the North Pole - handed out 100 Jingle & Mingle @ Home activity kits. These kits are pre-ordered at a cost of $10 and provide some holiday entertainment for the whole family.
Families picked up their kits in drive-thru style at the Fisher Center parking lot Saturday morning as Santa and Mrs. Claus greeted children and helped pass out the kits.
Jasper said HP&R is sponsoring New Year's Eve countdown kits as well. The kits include fun games and party supplies to say goodbye to 2020 and ring in 2021. They are recommended for preschool through elementary ages. The kits cost $10 each and can be signed up for by contacting HP&R. Pick-up day is Sunday, Dec. 20 from 1-2 p.m. curbside at the Fisher Center.
Don't forget the Dashing Through December Step Challenge, which includes 11 teams and a dozen individuals.
Also follow the HP&R on Facebook for the "25 Sleeps Until Christmas" where a fun game or activity is posted daily for families to enjoy.
Check out the HP&R Facebook page or contact Jasper at 742-7176 for information on upcoming events, including monthly step challenges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.