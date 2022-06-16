Hiawatha Parks & Recreation is busy-busy with summer activities!
"It has been such a crazy summer already," commented Stacy Jasper, HP&R Director. "After soccer season, we rolled right into baseball and softball season and it has been in full swing since!"
Though Hiawatha Parks & Rec is not over the local youth baseball and softball leagues, it does play a part in their seasons.
"We are in charge of the maintenance of our facilities for ball games at Noble and Bruning, as well as scheduling umpires for all the youth games and providing concessions at each ball park," she said. "Unfavorable weather gave us a difficult start to the season but we are now halfway through and enjoying the summer nights!"
HP&R started its T-Ball League in early June with 6 teams playing in a coed league.
"Wednesday nights are my favorites because of T-Ball. Lots of littles out here trying their best is pretty entertaining," Jasper said.
In addition to the T-ball league, Jasper also hosts a PeeWee T-Ball Camp on Saturday mornings through June. With 45 kiddos signed up, Jasper leads the camp with her husband, Brady, teaching all the basics: throwing, catching, fielding, hitting, base running and of course enjoying some snacks afterward.
There were not enough teams for a Coed Softball League this year, but Jasper hopes to have some "Drop-In Softball" on Sunday evenings once the youth season is over.
In addition to ball games, Jasper oversees the Aquatic Park. Although some early season weather prevented the HAP to open on its scheduled day, the Aquatic Park is now operating with normal hours for Swim Team, Water Aerobics, Swim Lessons, Lap Swim and Public Hours.
"Parker Winters returns as my manager with Dalton Simmer as assistant," Jasper said. "Both have proven to be excellent leaders and are keeping our park clean and safe. We have a great crew of lifeguards and concession staff this year as well. We are looking forward to a hot summer!"
Upcoming programs and events for HP&R include a fan favorite - 4th of July To-Go Kits, filled with patriotic games, crafts and fun. Jasper will also be announcing her fall events mid to late July with details for Flag Football Camp and League, 5Ks and other Fitness events, as well as all things Halloween!
As always, check out HP&R's Facebook page for all event details or call 785-742-7176 for more information.
