Hiawatha Parks and Recreation wrapped up one of their busiest months to date and Director Stacy Jasper said she was thrilled with all the participation and activities.
“We had a fantastic month: 9 programs with hundreds of participants,” she said. “We went non-stop with not much down time, but that’s how we prefer it!”
Jasper and her crew hosted the Glow on the Go Fun Run/Walk at the City Lake on Oct. 2 with over 60 people enjoying the neon walk. The following week, HP&R participated in the HHS Community Service Day-getting assistance with parks projects including scraping the Lake Shelters, field maintenance on Paul Rockey Field and painting lines on the Crestview basketball court. Flag Football games and tourneys wrapped up mid-October.
“We had a really great season with the HHS Football Team Coaching this year,” she said. “In the past, I’ve had a handful of high schoolers helping out, but this year, we went all in and the littles loved it! We capped off our season with a Youth Football Night on Oct. 15 where all of Hiawatha’s youth teams (flag and tackle) got to go onto the field as the Red Hawks ran through our tunnels for their final home game. It was a pretty big deal for those younger kids seeing the atmosphere and feeling the excitement. I think the high school team thought it was pretty cool too to have an extra 75 kiddos to run through.”
Next up was all things Halloween for HP&R as they handed out over 55 youth and adult Halloween To-Go Kits.
“We have really loved doing these each month,” she said. “We put together a little bag of festive games, crafts and treats and the kids absolutely love them. We offered an adult bag this month as well, filled with recipes and a DIY Halloween wreath.”
The Monster Maze was held in the Fisher Center Gym from Oct. 18-21, a fairly new program for Parks & Rec.
“We came up with this idea in 2020, when we needed a spaced out event during the Covid season,” Jasper said. “This year, we had over 30 Halloween inflatables throughout the gym, in addition to a spooky spider web filled hallway leading in to the Maze.”
Over 300 people went through the Maze during its 4 days, with several coming multiple days.
“This was our kid friendly haunted house for this year and I think our community really enjoyed it.”
Beginning in 2017, HP&R has hosted the Terror on the Trail, an outdoor wagon ride around the haunted walking trail. The event was held in 2018 and 2019, but was not held in 2020 due to Covid.
“The Terror on the Trail has been a very successful event for HP&R, seeing crowds of 450-500 each year. But after 3 years, we needed something new, just a change in scenery and scare,” Jasper said.
This year, HP&R hosted the Festival of Frights, an indoor haunted house at the Fisher Center. Jasper says Chris Diller was her go-to guy to plan the big event.
“Chris and I have a major thing in common: we LOVE Halloween and we LOVE to plan and dream up of ways to provide an entertaining experience each year,” Jasper said. “Chris and I have worked together for 4 events now, and this year’s was the absolute best. We sat down late summer and literally mapped out our ideas for the haunted house, bouncing off ideas to each other and coming up with more as we spoke. He was so instrumental in the Festival of Frights this year…..with all of his props, his maze-building and his time for all of it. I owe him the most for our success.”
And successful it was! The event was offered on two nights, with the first night seeing 118 people through and 317 the second night.
“Once we got our facility all assembled, decorated and I walked my volunteer Haunters through, I just knew it was going to be a hit,” she said.
The Festival of Frights turned the Fisher Center into a 9 part walk-way, each room or hallway with a different theme.
“I had 25 Haunters throughout the building each night. They were either dressed according to scene or simply lurking in the darkness of the maze,” Jasper continued. “We staged areas with terrifying clowns, creepy dolls, a spider web filled hallway, a spooky cemetery, witches galore, a dysfunctional morgue, a bloody butcher shop and a construction scene complete with a chainsaw-chase to end the tour. I’m telling you, we REALLY scared some people!”
The frightful event saw familiar Hiawatha faces and additionally, crowds from Atchison, Seneca, Horton, Falls City, Sabetha and Highland.
“I even had the chance to haunt this year and that was one of the most fun experiences I’ve ever had,” she said. “Nearly all my Haunters have been a part of all 4 of our haunted events so they knew exactly what to do – and were super thankful to be indoors!”
Those that volunteered to scare through the Festival of Frights were Chris Diller, Brenna Letzinger, Tessa Jones, Lainey Lock, Frank Newell, Jill Sprick, Nancy Weingart, Joyce Bauer, Connie Mathewson, Sara Garrett, Linda Lock, Rhett Lock, Matt Lock, James Floyd, Jeff Paskevitch, Brady Jasper, Stuart Mathewson, Dusty Jones, Dave Jackson, Mark Sudbeck, Heath Simmer, Andy Grathwohl, Susy Overdick and Quentin Overdick, with Tish Sims and Jennie McCullough taking tickets.
A weather delay pushed the Great Pumpkin Relay to Saturday, Oct. 30 and was held at the high school track, with 16 costumed participants — all carrying a pumpkin baton as they passed it along relay-style to their teammates. And on Halloween, HP&R hosted two more events to complete the Frolic with Trunk or Treat and Witches’ Night Out.
“We saw about 140 kiddos through this year’s Trunk or Treat and I had 9 families/businesses host a trunk.”
Those volunteering with trunks were the Simpson/Hinton/Sheldon families with a Ghostbusters theme; Corinne Weldon and Brynne Swearingen with a Candyland theme; the HHS NHS organization with a Misc. Halloween theme; HP&R with a Frankenstein theme; John and Nancy Weingart with a Vampire Kisses theme; Ag Partners with a Candy theme; GNBank with a Jurassic Park theme; Emily Chandler’s family and the Breakout Kids Club with a Greatest Showman/Circus theme; and KANZA with their Scooby Doo theme. HP&R chose the Breakout Kids Club as “Most Creative” for their bus turned circus set-up while the Weingart family was voted “Spookiest” with their vampire themed trunk. The “Crowd Favorite” was awarded to the Ghostbusters Trunk, complete with Slimer, Ghostbusters, the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man and characters Dana Barrett and Louis Tully.
Later that evening, HP&R co-hosted the 1st annual Witches’ Night Out, a ticketed event for women to socialize, shop and paint a Halloween themed-canvas. Over 40 witches enjoyed the event, also hosted by the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau.
“October was so busy for us,” Jasper said. “But we loved every second of it. It’s my favorite month of the year because we just pack it so full with community events.”
And those efforts didn’t go unnoticed as Hiawatha Parks and Recreation was recognized as the Hiawatha Chamber & Visitors Bureau’s Member of the Month.
“I got the call and was just so happy for my department,” Jasper said. “Not that we need any praise for doing our job, but I’m grateful for the opportunity to recognize my staff for their hard work too. It takes all 4 of us and then some to pull off our events and make our facilities clean and safe.”
Next up for HP&R will be a long list of winter activities, starting with the 5th annual Turkey Trot 5K and Mile Fun Run on Sunday, Nov. 21.
“I’ve got 76 pre-registered for the Trot, which is always our biggest race of the year,” she said.
Jasper noted that all ages can still sign up for the predicted time 5K and fun run but will not get a souvenir shirt. Turkey Time To-Go kits for the youth are being offered now as well. Simply call 742-7176 to reserve one.
Other activities include Adult Coed Volleyball, Triple Threat Basketball, Jingle & Mingle To-Go Kits for youth and adults, Santa Mail, the Reindeer Run, the Candy Cane Hunt, and more.
“I’m in the midst of working on a few new programs as well, including Yoga, Pick-up Pickleball and a Soup Swap,” she said. “All of our winter flyers will be out within the next week with all details of each event. Check out our Facebook page for that info!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.