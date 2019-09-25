The Hiawatha Parks and Recreation is gearing up for a few fun fall activities within the next two weeks.
* Glow on the Go: Join HP&R for a family-friendly neon fun run/walk on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 8 p.m. with start and finish at Noble Park. The cost is $5 per person and includes glow sticks and jewelry. There will be music, a photo opportunity at the finish line and award for Best Dressed. The route will follow the walking trail from Noble Park around the middle and high schools and back to Noble. Deadline to register is Oct. 2.
* Pumpkin Palooza: This fun fall event is set for 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Fisher Center. Participants get to pick their pumpkin, decorate it with provided materials, make a Halloween craft, enjoy a hot dog lunch and build your own caramel apple treat. Family-friendly fun for $10 a person or $25 for your family (household only). Register at HP&R by Wednesday, Oct. 9.
* The Great Pumpkin 5K Relay: This event is set for 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13 at the Fisher Center/Walking Trail and is a fun, new race to get participants in the Halloween spirit. A team of three will relay a pumpkin between half-mile increments. Cost is $30 per team and registration is due by Oct. 4. All participants receive a finisher medal and a pumpkin. Team costumes are encouraged.
Mark your calendars for these fun family events, sponsored by HP&R. Contact Director Stacy Jasper at 742-7176 or stop by the Fisher Center to register.
