The Holiday Season is underway at HP&R! Hiawatha Parks and Recreation hosted the 4th Annual Candy Cane Hunt last Saturday with over 70 children and their families in participating.
The Hiawatha Chamber teamed up with the host and offered Breakfast with Santa as he and his Mrs. were also in attendance. During four different time slots, children hunted for Santa’s lost candy canes outside along the walking trail. HP&R Volunteers, Kylie Nelson, Emma Bigham, Lakyn Leupold and Dalton Simmer, helped supervise the event with HP&R Director, Stacy Jasper. Sarah Kleopfer and Ashley Olson represented HCVB and served breakfast.
“We had another great turnout for this annual event,” Jasper said. “The weather was nice and all the children were so excited to see Santa and Mrs. Claus in person this year.”
The event allowed toddler through 4th grades, including a slot for Special Needs, to hunt for the canes. Jasper said over 300 candy canes were hidden and found!
Later that day, Jasper hosted another annual event, the HP&R Triple Threat Basketball Clinic at HHS.
“We look forward to this clinic every year,” said Jasper, who coaches high school girls basketball alongside her husband, Brady Jasper. “It is our players’ chance to give back to our community by teaching basketball to our youth.”
This year’s 2 week clinic saw 110 Kindergarten through 6th graders.
“This is our biggest group to date. It’s pretty special to see a bunch of Red Hawks mentoring Future Red Hawks,” she said.
Members of both the high school girls and boys basketball teams volunteer their time for this program, teaching stations of ball handling, passing, rebounding, shooting and defense.
HP&R will be offering their monthly Christmas to-go kits for youth and adults, as well as for New Year’s Eve.
Another fun program HP&R has hosted this month is Santa Mail. Children are welcome to drop off their letters to Santa at the Christmas Mailbox at the Fisher Center by Friday, December 17 to be guaranteed a custom response back from Santa.
Next up for HP&R will be Swing Dance Lessons offered by Troy and Robyn Kolb in January and February. Currently, there are no spots available but call 742-7176 to be placed on a waiting list. Stay tuned for more fun Winter programs and events by following Hiawatha Parks & Recreation Facebook Page and City of Hiawatha Textcaster “Rec Announcements.”
