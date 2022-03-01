Hiawatha Parks & Recreation hosted its 4th annual Date with Dad on Saturday, Feb. 26 at the Fisher Center.
HP&R Director Stacy Jasper said this year’s theme was “80’s Glow Party” and it did not disappoint.
“We had a great turn-out for our event this weekend, with over 135 Fathers and Daughters attending," she said. "The best part was that 90% of them were in full 80s costume! It was so fun to see so many participate in theme. It really made the event."
Jasper said this year, HP&R divided the event into an early and late session, just to keep the dance floor spread out.
“We typically have over 200 people attend Date with Dad, and with covid cases still on the rise when we started planning, we wanted to make sure that we could still host. Splitting it into two sessions seemed like a great option,” she said.
The early session brought in 52 people with the late session having 83. The Fisher Center was transformed into an 80s Glow Party with the help of Chris Diller spinning a nostalgic rock playlist and HP&R Facilities Assistant, Maryann Wichman, pulling together the theme with décor, treats and in costume herself.
“I just loved the atmosphere! Seeing everyone’s costumes and watching the little girls dance in their neon attire was so cute! It was a night to remember!” exclaimed Wichman.
