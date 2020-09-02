Local residents, businesses, schools and many others are charting unknown territories in planning for fall activities and that also includes Hiawatha Parks and Recreation.
At this week's Hiawatha City Commission meeting, HP&R Director Stacy Jasper reported to the commission that she is hopeful to host some of the fun HP&R programs this fall and winter, and has started the planning stages of many of them.
"We are still at quite a bit of a standstill with COVID-19 and the impact it continues to have on our state and community," she told the commission. "I have at least began planning and coming up with procedures recommended from KRPA, KSHSAA, Hiawatha Community Hospital and USD 415."
Jasper said everyone is anxious to find some normalcy within the community and she is also anxious to get back into the swing of things with HP&R. She doesn't feel comfortable announcing events yet, but assures that she is in the planning stages.
"I’m quite aware that more patience is needed as we haven’t yet seen what these first few weeks of school will look like," she said. "So at this time, we do not have any concrete plans of when or if we can move forward with programs like flag football, the pumpkin palooza and other Halloween events."
Jasper said she will continue to work with the City Administrator and City Attorney to develop the plans that are best for the community.
Jasper said most of the events will have some modifications from previous years and she hopes to get out information soon.
In the meantime, Jasper said she has come up with another challenge for the corporate community - called the Step Challenge - that kicked off Sept. 1.
The Step Challenge is a free competition between different businesses and offices to see which team can get the most steps in a month. Participants must have a fitness tracker to participate and each team keeps track of their steps and then reports to Jasper weekly. Monday was the last day to register a team and in total, she has 16 teams signed up with 105 individuals participating.
"I’ve had about a dozen local businesses donated prizes for our monthly winners ranging from gift certificates to drinking cups and koozies," she said. "I think it’ll be a lot of fun!"
September Step Challenge teams are: Happy Feet – City of Hiawatha City Hall, Step Up - Frontier Farm Credit, Mama Said Walk You Out – Ryan Meininger State Farm, HCH Rehab Nurses, Tater Trots – Rehab Visions, Not Fast, Just Furious – DEKRA Insight, Chafing the Dream – HCH, Rapid Thigh Movement – HCH OB, Baby Steps – HCH OB, Holy Walkamolies – HHS Office Staff, Outback Guidance, Road Scholars – HHS Teachers, Bookin’ It – HES Teachers, GNBank, Tooth Paced – Dr. Jordan Haedt, DDS, NEKAAA.
Jasper said HP&R is now offering monthly individual step challenges as well. Participants will turn in their weekly steps for an end of the month overall winner. She said this month is Steptember - coming soon, Walktober.
The month challenges will start on Monday, Sept. 7. Contact HP&R for more information at 742-7176.
