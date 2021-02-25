A new month is right around the corner, and with March approaching, Hiawatha Parks & Recreation Director Stacy Jasper has announced the department’s upcoming events.
Two Saint Patrick’s Day themed take-home kits will be available through HPR next month. The kids kit, or the Saint Patrick’s Day Pack O’Fun will feature games, treats and crafts for an afternoon of fun for pre-school through elementary school age children. The deadline for the kids crate is March 3rd and the cost is $10 per kit, payable at pick up. For the grown ups looking for a little Saint Patty’s fun, HPR will feature a Shamrocks & Shenanigans take-home kit for the ladies. The adult kit is also full of treats, games and crafts, at a cost of $15 per kit. Call Stacy at (785) 742-7176 or comment on the HPR Facebook post to sign up for either crate, and pick ups can be made at the Fisher Center from March 8th to March 12th from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Jasper is also happy to announce the upcoming 4-on-4 women’s volleyball league. The competition will run from March 21st to April 25th, and will take place on Saturday’s at the Hiawatha Middle School gym. Competitors must be 18 or older and out of high school to take part, and teams can consist of up to 8 players. Registration is $60 per team and must be completed by March 17th.
The 4th Annual March Mania 5K is also just around the corner, scheduled for March 13th at 10 a.m. Runners can register by calling Jasper, and must sign up by March 1st to guarantee a t-shirt. Early registration is $20 for 5K runners and $15 for those running a mile. All registration after the deadline is $10, but will not include a t-shirt. The race will take place in four divisions, with a coed 18-and-under group, separate men’s and women’s 19-54 groups, and a coed 55-and-up group. HPR clarifies that while the event is intended to celebrate everyone’s favorite basketball tournament, it is in no way sanctioned by the NCAA is for recreation only. Contestants are encouraged to deck out in their favorite team’s gear for the big race!
With these events set, Jasper is excited to be back in the business of in-person activities, and encourages everyone to stay tuned to the HPR Facebook page to keep an eye out for upcoming events.
