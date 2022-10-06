It’s Spooky Season at Hiawatha Parks & Recreation! HP&R kicked off the festive month with its annual Glow on the Go at the City Lake on Saturday, Oct. 1.
“We had 110 people come out for our Glow Walk,” said Stacy Jasper, director. “It was a perfect evening with lots of families and maybe even a record group of middle schoolers.”
The glow in the dark participants got glow sticks, jewelry and hair paint with their $5 entry fee.
“I really love events like these, where families can come out and spend some quality time together and not even know they’re exercising too!”
Chris and Sutton Diller once again had a great playlist of jams for the event, in addition to their set-up of lights and strobes. Leyton Moore, 7th grader at HMS, donated his time to help set-up and tear-down the event with Jasper.
Jasper said next up on the list of haunting activities for HP&R will be the Monster Maze, beginning Thursday, Oct. 13, going Friday the 14th and Monday the 17th as well. The Fisher Center Gym will be decked out with nearly 40 Halloween Inflatables for the kiddos to wind through. There is a minimal cost for anyone age 3 years and up. The gym will be open from 3:30-7:00 p.m. each day.
“This has been a huge hit the past two years, and we are even more excited for this year’s Maze as we’ve added several more Halloween characters to our mix. We are also planning on having a caramel apple bar in addition to the Maze this year,” added Jasper.
Another fun activity will be HP&R’s Pumpkin Palooza To-Go Kits, buckets of Halloween fun with crafts, games, treats and party favors. There is a cost per kit and you must pre-register for the kits by calling 742-7176 by Oct. 12.
Jasper is most excited for HP&R’s annual Haunt, this year again staying indoors for the Festival of Frights at the Fisher Center.
“This is no doubt, our biggest event of the year," she said. "We put a lot of heart and soul into this event and love putting it on for our community (and many surrounding community members as well!) Last year was our first indoor event after having an outdoor trail ride for three years, and I think it was our best Halloween event in the 5 years I’d been here."
Jasper said they saw over 435 people attend in the two nights the event was open and scared nearly all of them!
"This year will be just as good, and hopefully better, as my co-creator, Chris Diller, and I have been working on plans for months," Jasper said. "Halloween has become my absolute favorite holiday after living in Hiawatha now for over 8 years – I literally can’t get enough of it!”
The Festival of Frights will take place two evenings on Oct. 27 and 30th from 7:30-9:30 p.m. each night. There is a cost for the event. All tickets sold at the door each night.
HP&R is once again hosting a Trick or Treat in the Fisher Center parking lot, this year on from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30. Anyone wanting to register a trunk, contact HP&R to reserve your space.
And lastly, HP&R will once again host the Great Pumpkin Relay, this year on Halloween morning at 10 a.m. at the HHS Track.
“This has been a fun addition to our Halloween festivities," Jasper said. "This is a mile long race with 2 or 4 person teams. Each participant carries a pumpkin as their baton, exchanging after each lap."
There is a cost per person and costumes are encouraged!
You can keep up with all things Hiawatha Parks & Recreation by following their Facebook page or stopping by the Fisher Center to check out their latest program flyers. As always, contact Stacy or Maryann at 742-7176 for information on events and programs.
