The Hiawatha Parks and Recreation is bringing back some favorite late winter events while pulling out a few new ones.

Date With Dad Sweet Heart Ball: The Date With Dad is making a comeback as a Sweet Heart Ball — set for 6:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Fisher Center. This is the HP&R’s annual father/daughter night out with all ages of father and daughter figures welcome. Enjoy refreshments, photo fun and dancing with a favorite date. Contact HP&R for ticket information at sjasper@cityofhiawatha.org or call 785-742-7176.

