The Hiawatha Parks and Recreation is bringing back some favorite late winter events while pulling out a few new ones.
Date With Dad Sweet Heart Ball: The Date With Dad is making a comeback as a Sweet Heart Ball — set for 6:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Fisher Center. This is the HP&R’s annual father/daughter night out with all ages of father and daughter figures welcome. Enjoy refreshments, photo fun and dancing with a favorite date. Contact HP&R for ticket information at sjasper@cityofhiawatha.org or call 785-742-7176.
Galentine’s Night Out: Local gals of all ages are invited to join HP&R for the new Galentine’s Night Out from 7-8:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13 in the Loft Room at the Fisher Center. There is a cost for an evening of crafts, refreshments and fun. Pre-registration is required, so reach out to HP&R for more information.
Galentine’s Goodies: This new HP&R treat is a craft and game-filled goodie bag that also has a Valentine treat for those cold winter nights. There is a cost for the kit and pick-up date is Jan. 30 with a deadline to reserve Jan. 25 by contacting HP&R.
Cupid’s Kits: HP&R is once again offering Cupid’s Kits — a holiday to-go kit full of Valentine’s games, crafts and treats. There is a cost for each kit and deadline to reserve is Jan. 25 with a pickup date of Jan. 30. Contact HP&R to reserve your kit.
Hiawatha Parks and Recreation also has a slew of activities to keep your heart pumping and your steps adding up — regardless of age or activity level.
Coach McLendon’s Free Throw Challenge: Set for Monday, Feb. 20, the HP&R is paying homage to native Hiawathan Coach John McLendon for his contributions to basketball in a celebration of Black History Month. On this day — no school due to the President’s Day holiday, will be a free throw challenge with several time slots: noon to 1 p.m. adults 18 and older; 1-1:45 p.m. youth in 2nd-4th grades; 1:45-2:30 p.m. youth 5th-8th grades, divided into two age groups. Contact HP&R to pre-register for this event.
Pick-up Pickle Ball: Swing by the Fisher Center gym on Sunday afternoons Jan. 8, 15th & 29th and Feb. 12 and 19th for some friendly competition of pickball between 1-4 p.m. Equipment is provided. Call HP&R for more information.
Senior Fit Camp: Join HP&R on Tuesday mornings from 10-10:30 a.m. at the Fisher Center for some low impact weight training and easy stretching including strength and mobility exercises from seated positions as well as assisted standing positions. Free for senior citizens or anyone needing a basic program for simple movement and strength. Contact HP&R for more info.
Yoga With Becky: This class is held in the Fisher Center Loft on Tuesday evenings from 6:30-7:30 p.m. There is a cost per class or punch cards are available. This is a slow-flow class which incorporates breath work, longer holds for stretching and some added core work. There will be some movement from the floor to standing positions. No prior yoga experience necessary and beginners encouraged.
Contact the HP&R at 785-742-7176 or email sjasper@cityofhiawatha.org for more information on any of these programs.
