Hiawatha Parks & Recreation recognized some community members last week at the Dec. 21 Hiawatha City Commission Meeting. Via Zoom, Director Stacy Jasper announced this year’s recipients.
First person receiving recognition was Jesse Clark of Clark Agronomics.
“After Brad Siebenmorgen, HP&R Park Maintenance Operator, started in February, I encouraged him to go into the public and establish relationships with local businesses that we might benefit from with both supply and education," Jasper said. "Jesse offered both of those immediately. Clark Agronomics is located just east of Bruning Park so this was an easy relationship to start. Though we’ve purchased chemical and other product through him, what Jesse gave us was his time. He volunteered his time, lent his equipment and helped educate my staff through seasonal maintenance of our grounds. I appreciate so much the time he has given our parks this year. A true asset to our department and though he did not want any recognition, I would like to give it to him anyway.”
Also recognized were students from the Class of 2021: Brenna Diller, DJ Sample, Jack Rosa, Kate Madsen, Abby Lowe, Callyn Pavlish, Makayla Pilcher, Ashlynn Henry, Mitch Bryan and (sophomore) Sutton Diller.
“This group of HHS Students came to me this summer and inquired about wanting to give back to their community," she said. "I met with Brenna Diller and we discussed some opportunities. This group took 3-4 days and painted the interior of the City Lake Shelters. I just appreciate the bar they have set as teenagers, and the understanding they have in knowing the value of giving back to the community. I am very proud of them as the majority of this group has also volunteered their time for numerous other HP&R programs over the last 3 years.”
Both recipients were recognized with a plaque and letter.
