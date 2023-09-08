The Hiawatha Parks and Recreation city department has a whole calendar of fun fall events scheduled.
Contact the HP&R — located at the Fisher Center — for information on, or to sign up for any of these events:
Soccer Camp: Sunday, Sept. 17 with two sessions: PreK-K from 4-4:45 p.m. and 1st-8th grades 4:45-5:45 p.m. at Bruning Fields. There is a cost. Contact HP&R at 785-742-7176 to sign up.
HP&R’s Glazin’ the Streets 5K & Donut Dash Fun Run: The morning of Sept. 23 — Maple Leaf Festival — register at HP&R by Sept. 13 for a donut T-shirt. The 5K will start at 8 a.m. with sign-ups beginning at 7:45 a.m. and the Dash will follow at 9 a.m. with sign-in at 8:45 a.m. in front of City Hall. Contact HP&R at 785-742-7176.
HP&R’s Glow on the Go: Fun Run/Walk at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Hiawatha Lake. Register by Oct. 4. Entry fee required, call 785-742-7176 with questions.
Pumpkin Palooza to Go: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. pickup time on Oct. 18. Register by Oct. 11. For questions on costs, please call 785-741-7176.
Monster Maze: Come by the Fisher Center from 3:30-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, October 17-19th. Costs can be found on HP&R’s Facebook page or contact the office.
Festival of Frights: from 7:30-9:30 p.m. on Oct. 26-29th. Join HP&R indoors for a haunting experience of thrills and chills at the Fisher Center! Gate admission varies with age, costs can be found on HP&R’s Facebook page or contact the office.
Trunk-or-Treat: From 3-4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29 at the Fisher Center Parking Lot. Enjoy a fun, safe afternoon of trick or treating. Trunks needed! Register by Oct. 25 by contacting 742-7176.
Hiawatha HP&R’s Great Pumpkin Mile Relay: Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 10 am on the Hiawatha High School Track. Register by Oct. 26. A family-friendly mile-long relay race where participants carry a pumpkin for four laps around the tracks.
