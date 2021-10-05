Hiawatha Parks and Recreation just wrapped up a very busy September and is looking forward to October even more!
HP&R will be hosting a plethora of Halloween events this month and kicked off their favorite time of year with the Glow on the Go this last weekend.
"This was our 4th year and our 2nd at the City Lake. I love the new location and seeing all the glow around the water," said Stacy Jasper, HP&R Director. "Although a smaller crowd this year, we did still see over 60 adults and kids come out Saturday evening for a neon walk around the City Lake."
Up next for HP&R will be the youth (Pumpkin Palooza $10/kit) and adult (Mummy's Tricks & Treats $15/kit) to-go kits, filled with festive fun.
"We came up with our monthly to-go kits at this time last year when we couldn't host some of our in-person programs but still wanted promote our Halloween fun. We love that we've been offering them for a whole year now."
Both kits will be available for pick-up from 3:30-4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17 at the Fisher Center but you must register for the kits.
HP&R will be offering a fairly new event in the Monster Maze the week of October 18-21 from 5-7 p.m. on the Fisher Center Gym. This is a family-friendly walk through of Halloween inflatables and fun. Cost is $1 for ages 3 years and up, 2 and under are free.
The Great Pumpkin Relays will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24 at the middle school track. Stack your team of 2 or 4 and run our festive relay with a pumpkin baton or run individually with a pumpkin in tow. Cost is $10 per participant. Costumes encouraged!
"What I'm probably the most excited about this month is our new twist on Terror on the Trail.....instead of an outdoor wagon ride we are channeling our creative energy to an indoor haunted house the Fisher Center," Jasper said. "My Halloween Partner in Crime, Chris Diller, and I have been brainstorming for months about this new event, Festival of Frights. Hopefully, it's going to be pretty epic!"
The Festival of Frights is scheduled for 7:30 to 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26 and Thursday, Oct. 28. Tickets will be on sale during the event only.
HP&R's final events will take place on Halloween Day at the Fisher Center.
"We will be hosting Trunk or Treat on Sunday the 31st from 3-5 in the parking lot and then later on the in the evening, we are teaming up with the Chamber and hosting our 1st Annual Witches Night Out. We will be announcing more details about this new event soon!"
If you or your group/organization would like to participate as a Haunter for the Festival of Frights or like to reserve a slot for Trunk or Treat, contact Stacy at 742-7176.
