The Hiawatha Parks and Recreation had a busy fall, as the department hosted 11 events in just two and a half months.
Director Stacy Jasper said the events ranged from football to Halloween to 5Ks.
“This is my absolute favorite time of year,” Jasper said. “During the fall, we really pack our weekends full of family activities for our community. And then of course Halloween takes over the Fisher Center through the month of October and we just love it!”
To recap this busy season, Hiawatha Parks & Recreation started the school year with a Flag Football Camp for PeeWee through 4th Graders. HHS Football Coach, Michael Downard, and his Red Hawk team joined HP&R in hosting the camp. Over 100 littles enjoyed two afternoons of football skills, drills and fun!
“This is always a fun way to get in the football spirit, just in time to start our 1st-4th grade league," Jasper said. “This year, we had six 1st-2nd grade teams and five 3rd-4th grade teams, a mix from Hiawatha, Horton and Troy. Our first day was rainy and cold but it was a fun start to the season.”
Teams participated for 5 weeks with a tourney on the final Saturday. Winners of each division were the Purple Team for 1st/2nd coached by Levi Manche and the Red Team for 3rd/4th, coached by Reid Jagels and Lincoln Hillyer.
“A big Thank You goes to our local sponsors: Honey Tree Properties, Howard Farms, Jade Millwrights, Inc, Magnolia Creek Designs, Maple City Plumbing/Heating/Air, Hiawatha Creamery, Heartland Realty Midwest LLC, BBCC Properties, Shirt Shack & Apparel, Dr. Jordan Haedt, DDS, Elliott Farms, Carl’s Body Shop and GNBank.”
1st/2nd Results: 1st-Purple; 2nd-Grey; 3rd-Red;other teams-Green; Yellow and Blue
3rd/4th Results: 1st-Red; 2nd-Blue; 3rd-Green; other teams - Yellow and Blue
To celebrate the end of the Flag Football season, all youth flag and tackle football players participated in Youth Football Night at Memorial Stadium on Oct. 21. All players got to line up on the field as the HHS Red Hawks ran through their spirit line, with the youth players following and getting to experience some Friday Night lights! Coach Downard was especially excited to see all the young players in attendance.
“We loved seeing so many future Red Hawks in attendance this season, but especially on the Youth Football Night," he said. Running on the field is a special experience and we’re happy to have had them cheering along for us.”
Next up was the Fall Soccer Camp for PeeWee through 4th grades. HHS Students Marcus Hinton, Liam McMullen, Blake Simpson, Micah Oldham, Emma Boswell, Josh Smith and Cameron Boswell all helped out with the fundamental camp for two weekends.
HP&R hosted its annual Glazin’ the Streets 5K and Donut Dash Fun Run during the Maple Leaf Festival again this year, with over 30 participants. The 5K winners were 3rd Place: Jacob Gallagher – 27:30, 2nd Place: Ryan Bauer – 22:44 and 1st Place: Sean Gentry – 22:40. The Mile Winner was 5th grader, Lily Gatz with a time of 7:40 as a three-time champion!
“October is our busiest month of the year – as we start our Halloween festivities on Oct. 1," Jasper said. "The annual Glow on the Go was held at the City Lake on Oct. 1 with over 110 people glowing around lake. This is a fun family event that continues to grow in attendance. Thanks to Chris Diller for spinning our tunes again and to Leyton Moore for helping set-up and tear-down the event.”
Next up for HP&R was the kid-friendly Monster Maze, a relatively new event set up in the Fisher Center Gym.
“This is now one of our most popular events during Halloween. We saw 338 of our pals through the Maze this year in its 3 days of fun. With over 40 Halloween themed blow-ups, families can really get into the Halloween spirit!”
During the week of Oct. 24, HP&R Staff and Volunteers, started assembling the Festival of Frights in the Fisher Center, HP&R’s biggest event of the year. This year’s Scream Team consisted of HP&R Staff: Matt Turvey, Brad Siebenmorgen, Maryann Wichman and Stacy Jasper, as well as City of Hiawatha employee Jane Young and HP&R Volunteer Extraordinaire, Chris Diller.
“No doubt, our indoor Haunted House is our most epic event. Coach Diller and I start planning (usually the day after last year’s event!) and then start meeting in late summer to really get a game plan. This year’s event was our best yet with lots of new additions in scenes and Haunters,” Jasper said. “It takes a lot of work, a lot of time and a lot of creativity to get this event up and going but, it’s all worth it! Hiawatha is Halloween Town so we know we’ve got to go BIGGER each year. And this year’s Fright did not disappoint! We saw 568 in attendance over a two-night Fright, some nervously laughed through it, some cried, nearly all screamed and we even had a few have to take an early chicken exit. That is SUCCESS in our book!"
Jasper said she had a long list of Haunters, several of them have now volunteered their time for the 5 years HP&R has been hosting Haunts. She gave a big shout out to: Bethany Meyers, Alyssa Nigh, Kelsey Hubin, Brenna Letzinger, Graycen Ferris, Tessa Jones, Rozlyn Mathewson, Ella Olson, Hannah Simmer, Ryan & Jax Olson, Nancy Weingart, Joyce Bauer, Connie Mathewson, Jill Sprick, Porter Hillyer, Brady Jasper, Dusty Jones, Heath Simmer, Dave Jackson, Mark Sudbeck, Stuart Mathewson, Andy Grathwohl, Megan Simmons, Hannah Oltjen, Emily Kleopper, Mariah Simmons, Caleb Grier, Frank Newell, Derik Holthaus, Stacy Simmer, Matt Lock, Troy May, Lainey Lock & Rhett Lock, Nola Boswell, Megan Green, Kristy Wehner.
"Following the event, Commissioner Dave Middendorf and his wife, Lela, volunteered half their day to help us tear down the event. We are already excited and planning for next year!”
On Halloween Eve, HP&R hosted its annual Trunk or Treat in the Fisher Center parking lot. This year, eight trunks participated: McCartney Auto Body, Ag partners, Karl & Kathy Kliewer, the Hinton/Simpson/Selland/Sheldon families, the Stirton/Johnson Family, KU Cope Projects, Hiawatha Police Department and HP&R. Over 225 trick or treaters came out for the afternoon event. This year’s trunk awards went to: McCartney Auto Body (Beyond the Grave) – Spookiest; Stirton/Johnson Family (Mad Scientists) – Most Creative; and for the 3rd year in a row, the Hinton/Simpson/Selland/Sheldon families were awarded the Crowd Favorite for their take on the movie, Varsity Blues (they NAILED it!!)
Following all things Halloween, HP&R just wrapped up a weekend of Thanksgiving Fun with the 6th Annual Turkey Trot 5K & Mile Fun Run and is currently handing out Turkey Time To-Go Kits.
“It was a {nearly} perfect day for HP&R's 6th Annual Turkey Trot (perhaps, a little too windy!) Just a smidge under 40 people came out for the 5K & Mile Fun Runs. After both races, all volunteers and participants enjoyed a caramel apple bar & homemade hot cocoa!
Thank you to HHS Students: Kenzie Nelson, Felix McCartney, Kerragan Bachman & Alija Contreras for helping with the event, as well as Mandy Rockey, Jim Robidoux & Kim Krauter for assisting around the Finish Line!”
Winners were:
Mile Fun Run - 1st-Eric Manche 7:14; 2nd-Jace Thompson 9:39; 3rd-Katie Thompson 9:40
5K Top Finishers: 1st-Jake Robidoux 18:50; 2nd-Alan Simpson 19:29; 3rd-Pauly Rockey 24:15
And the REAL WINNERS {predicted times}: 1st-Alan Simpson, -1 second – won a turkey; 2nd-Harper Chandler, +2 seconds - won a ham; 3rd-Jeff Moore, -8 seconds – won a pie.
