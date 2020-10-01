A fun new challenge sponsored by the Hiawatha Parks and Recreation last month was STEPtember, a step challenge for both Corporate Teams and Individuals.
HP&R Director, Stacy Jasper, was excited that so many participated in the challenges.
“We’ve been waiting patiently for HP&R to be able to resume some activities as we were quite dormant through the summer and all the (still) uncertainties of COVID,” she said. “I was so happy to see so many eager participants wanting to get in on the challenges!”
For HP&R’s STEPtember Corporate Challenge, Jasper said they had 17 teams of 3-10 employees and 116 total participants. The Challenge this month was TOTAL TEAM STEPS.
Teams participating were: Mama Said Walk You Out/ Ryan Meininger State Farm; Lost in Pace/HCH Rehab Nurses; Step Up/Frontier Farm Credit; Tater Trots/Rehab Visions; Not Fast, Just Furious/DEKRA; Chafing the Dream/HCH Doctors & Staff; Rapid Thigh Movement/HCH OB Nurses; Baby Steps/HCH OB Nurses; Happy Feet/City of Hiawatha; Holy Walkamolies/HHS Staff; GNBank; Tooth Paced/Jordan Haedt, DDS; Outback Guidance; Blister Sisters/HES Staff; Mixed Bag of Nuts/NEKAAA; Bookin’ It/HES Teachers; and Road Scholars/HHS Teachers.
STEPtember Corporate Challenge Division Winners went to:
3-5: Lost in Pace/HCH Rehab Nurses w 1,045,420 steps! Beating 2nd place Tater Trots/Rehab Visions w 943,378.
6: Chafing the Dream/HCH w 1,769,389 steps! Beating 2nd place Not Fast, Just Furious/DEKRA w 1,752,741 ---- a nail biter all month!
7-8: Outback Guidance w 1,649,362 steps! Beating 2nd place Blister Sisters/HES Staff w 1,614,523 ----down to the wire!
9-10: Road Scholars/HHS Teachers w 2,044,845 steps! Beating 2nd place Bookin’ It w 1,857,699.
Individuals participating in STEPtember were:
Craig Monaghan, Corinne Weldon, Kim Nolte, Robyn Lanter, Heather Williams, Kaitlyn Kramer, Whitlea Simmons, Cathy Duncan, Natalie Hackler, Jeff Moore, Melinda Vollan, Jean Brintnall, Courtney Waggoner, Sarah Kleopfer, Brenda Thonen, Heather Pilcher and Julia James.
For both the corporate and individual competition, steps were only counted from Monday to Friday, no weekend steps. 3rd Place went to Kimberly Nolte with 181,705 steps, 2nd Place to Corinne Weldon with 210,319 steps and our STEPtember Champion was Craig Monaghan with 322,121 steps!
“Over the course of the month, I recorded weekly steps and then updated the teams/individuals the following Monday. I definitely noticed some competitive spirits through the month and even better, I witnessed so many people out walking or running, even getting texts and snapchats to prove their commitment!” admitted Jasper.
Oct. 1 started a new challenge at HP&R in WALKtober. Jasper is changing rules up a bit in the Corporate Division as she will be taking lowest and highest weekly teammates, or sole-mates as she calls them, and averaging their numbers for a grand total at the end of the month.
“This month, there won’t be any divisions so a team of 3 is essentially battling a team of 10, as only two step counts are recorded each week,” she said. “The feedback for the challenges has been great. Participants love the accountability, the competition and of course the prizes which will come not only from HP&R but from other local businesses who have donated items or gift certificates.”
To sign up for next month’s Challenges, email HP&R at sjasper@cityofhiawatha.org or call 742-7176 for more information. And be sure to follow HP&R on Facebook as some hopeful fall programs will soon be announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.