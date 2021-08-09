The Hiawatha Parks & Recreation Department is getting ready to wrap up another busy and successful summer season!
“We knew this summer would be pretty chaotic after going through 2020 with very limited activity,” admits Stacy Jasper, HP&R Director. “June was packed full of daily and nightly activities between the Aquatic Park and Ball Fields, and July proved to be the perfect temperature for a busy pool season.”
HP&R began the season in mid-April by scheduling all local baseball and softball practices at Bruning Park.
“Though we are not over the youth softball and baseball programs, we do maintain, schedule and prepare the fields for practice and game usage,” Jasper states. “I work closely with our local youth boards and their league reps to be able to host games at Bruning and Noble Parks. My staff preps the fields, and then our summer crews run concessions and umpire. It was another great summer at the ballfields!”
Bruning Fields hosted the last of the summer games on July 7 and Noble Park wrapped on just a few weeks later.
The Hiawatha Aquatic Park has seen some big attendance with the hot weather this summer.
“We have a really good staff this season and have had a lot of fun. We’ve hosted Dive-In Movies, themed days with lots of free give-aways, public pool parties and even some fun games during rest breaks.”
Last weekend was be the last of the big hoo-rahs at the HAP as they hosted their annual Back 2 School Carnival.
“This is our biggest event of the summer,” Jasper said. “We reopened Sunday evening for a night of games, contests and lots of prizes."
The HAP will continue its normal hours of operation through Sunday, Aug. 15, and then from there will go to weekend operation only.
The HAP will be open on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 21 and 22nd and then the final day will be Saturday, Aug. 28. On the 21st and 28th, Jasper said the HAP will have open swim from 1-6 p.m. and then Family Swim from 6-7 p.m.
