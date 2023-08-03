The Hiawatha Police Department is addressing recent concerns of fraudulent financial activity that has hit dozens of local residents.
Police Chief Mickey Gruber said there have been many concerns surrounding compromised bank accounts reported by many residents, as well as several local financial institutions within the past few weeks.
“The safety and security of our citizens is very important to the Hiawatha Police Department, and we are actively working together with the financial institutions to investigate and address this issue,” he said. “Dozens of our citizens have reported instances of their bank accounts being compromised. Our department is diligently investigating these incidents to ascertain the nature and extent of the breach. While preliminary indications suggest that the breach may have a connection to a specific business, it is crucial to emphasize that this is still an ongoing investigation, and no concrete evidence has been established to pinpoint the source at this stage.”
While the commonality of many complaints of victims has centered on recent uses of debit/credit cards at a local convenience store, Chief Gruber said there has not been any specific proof that centers on just one location. He said reports have varied and there could have been various methods by which persons could have obtained the financial information. He indicated that what is called “skimmers” can be placed on gas pumps and other places where debit and credit cards can be processed.
Chief Gruber said that skimmers — which are very hard for customers and staff to detect — could have been installed on card readers on the pumps or point of sale locations months ago and only now that financial information is being utilized.
Chief Gruber said there are other methods in which criminals can obtain private financial information from business records and or transactional databases records. He assured that all areas are being investigated by his officers.
Local financial institutions have recommended that when using a debit card at a gas station, to pre-pay inside and not use the pump. Chief Gruber advised skimmer devices that are most often utilized in point-of-sale locations that are farthest from view from employees. If ever in doubt or have concerns utilize point-of-sale locations that are most visible by staff.
According to a notice on the website of Citizens State Bank, this financial institution is requiring a pin number for any debit purchase at a gas pump that is not chip-enabled. Representatives from local financial institutions have said that using a chip reader is considered safer, but Chief Gruber said it may not be fool-proof against criminals.
Chief Gruber said his department has been collaborating closely with the affected financial institutions and relevant authorities to share information and pool resources. “We are working to identify the root cause of the breach and to implement measures that will fortify our community against future threats,” he said. “As we continue to investigate, we want to reassure the public that our priority remains in safeguarding their financial assets and personal information.”
Chief Gruber said he urges all citizens to remain vigilant and adopt best cybersecurity practices, such as regularly changing passwords, monitoring account activity, and promptly reporting any suspicious transactions to their respective financial institutions.
“Community collaboration is essential and we encourage anyone with information relevant to this investigation to come forward and assist us in resolving this matter,” he said. “Your cooperation can play a significant role in ensuring the security of our community and preventing such incidents in the future.”
If anyone has any questions or concerns, contact the HPD at 785-742-2156.
