The Hiawatha Police Department is investigating a stolen pickup from the City of Hiawatha.
According to a news release issued Thursday morning by Chief John Defore, the pickup was recovered about 3:31 a.m. that morning in the 1700 block of Iowa. Police had responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle.
Upon arrival, officers found a 2001 Dodge Pickup parked and running with the driver side door standing open. Upon inspection officers identified the Pickup as being owned by the City of Hiawatha.
Officers processed the vehicle for evidence left behind and was released back to the city. Officers are currently following leads at this time to identify the suspects involved.
If you have information related to this theft, you are encouraged to call the Hiawatha Police Department at 785-742-2156.
