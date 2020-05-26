Hiawatha Police Chief John Defore issued two news releases on Tuesday in connection with weekend criminal activity.
* On Friday, May 22 at/about 4:42 pm, officers from the Hiawatha Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Zachariah Brown in Hiawatha. Officers observed Brown swerving, and speeding. As officers attempted to stop Brown, he attempted to elude officers while driving extremely reckless.
This pursuit ended with Brown wrecking his vehicle in the 500 block of S. 2nd. This case has been forwarded to the Brown county attorney and all further press releases will be at the discretion of Brown Co Attorney, Kevin Hill.
The Hiawatha Police Department would like to thank all of the assisting agencies in the case; Kansas Highway Patrol, Kansas wildlife, Parks and Tourism, Sac and Fox, Brown Co. Sheriff Office.
* On Friday at/about 1:05 p.m., Officers from the Hiawatha Police Department served a search warrant at 400 Iowa St. in Hiawatha. The search warrant came after a lengthy investigation.
Christopher Moore was arrested at the scene for being in possession suspected illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia. This investigation is ongoing and all further press releases will be at the discretion of Brown Co Attorney, Kevin Hill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.