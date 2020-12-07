On Dec. 2, the Hiawatha Police Department has received $1,000 donation from the Elks Lodge.
Police Chief John Defore said he has earmarked this donation for drug and alcohol education for the Hiawatha School District.
"Our School Resource Officer is already putting together ideas and meeting with school officials for there input and most pressing needs," he said. "This is donation is another example of our continued partnerships with local businesses and organizations."
