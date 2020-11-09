Over the past few weeks, the Hiawatha Police Department has received several calls from local residents regarding fraudulent unemployment claims being filed in their name. Personal information, including but not limited to correct social security numbers, correct dates of birth and partial/full names have been obtained in order for the would-be thieves to file such a claim.
Should you experience being a victim of Identity Theft, HPD suggests the following:
1. Notify/alert your current employer
2. File a Police Report with your local Police Department.
3. File a fraud alert at www.ReportFraud.ks.gov
4. File an Identity Theft alert with the Federal Trade Commission (www.ftc.gov)
5. Notify your banking institutions-follow their suggestions regarding closing your accounts
6. If your Social Security Number was used-contact the Social Security Administration at 1-800-269-0271
The HPD said they were notified that the Kansas Department of Labor in aware of this scam. As a reminder to always protect your personal identification by not using it over the internet on unprotected or unsecure web transactions or giving any personal information over the telephone.
Also, with the holidays coming on scammers and thieves are working overtime to steal your money and your identity.
As always should you have any questions or think that you may be a victim of a scam or theft, please call your local law enforcement or Sheriff Office.
