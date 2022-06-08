The Hiawatha Police Department recently completed its participation in the STEP enforcement period from May 22, 2022, to June 4, 2022.
Chief Mickey Gruber said the campaign was not about citations; it is about saving lives through proactive enforcement and education for the motorist.
The STEP program allows officers to work overtime hours, providing extra manpower on the roads and focusing on areas such as occupant protection, enforcing impaired driving laws, enforcing the state’s texting laws, and other traffic safety issues. This year’s focus of the Memorial Day STEP campaign was, “Click It or Ticket,” encouraging seatbelt and child safety seat use for occupants of all ages.
In the STEP period Hiawatha Police Officers had:
66 Motorist Contacts
10 Drivers Cited
3 Driving While Suspended
4 No Proof of Insurance / Expired Registration
1 Seatbelt Violation
1 Speeding Citation
Chief Gruber said multiple Hiawatha PD officers are committed to making you and the motoring public safe and they gave up their personal time to put in overtime on this STEP educational/enforcement period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.